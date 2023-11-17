EA FC 24 Pro Live SBC: Renan Lodi and Branco van den Boomen set to receive promo cards in Ultimate Team

The FC Pro Live promo is coming very soon to EA FC 24, with Renan Lodi and Branco van den Boomen expected to get special cards in Ultimate Team. This information has been shared online by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff via a post on X. According to this individual, the special cards of Renan and Branco are likely to appear in Ultimate Team packs and challenges.

The FC Pro Live series is set to be one of a kind, involving esports athletes who have qualified for the FC Pro Open event. Each of the 20 of them has selected one footballer; based on these athletes' real-life performances, their card will be eligible to get boosts. This applies to all items that will be part of this promo.

Not much is known about the upcoming Renan Lodi and Branco van den Boomen SBCs as of now. However, certain predictions can be made for it based on how promo challenges typically work in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Expected EA FC 24 FC Pro Live SBC release date

Expand Tweet

As of writing, the release dates of the Renan Lodi and Branco van den Boomen Pro Live SBCs haven't been officially announced. The first special challenge is expected to arrive tonight (November 17) when the promo goes live in Ultimate Team. It could feature one of Lodi and Den Boomen's special items or both of them. However, these cards could be part of different challenges as well.

This speculation is based on EA Sports following a different pattern with its Triple Threat promo, where one special challenge featured three promo cards.

Readers are advised to not draw any conclusions until the Pro Live SBCs are officially released. As of now, the only confirmed information revolves around the promo's release date.

Expected EA FC 24 FC Pro Live SBC costs

Expand Tweet

The cost of any SBC in Ultimate Team depends on how many tasks are included in it and what kind of conditions they have. FUT Sheriff has predicted both cards to have an overall of 84. Typically, such items typically cost between 20,000 and 30,000 coins to get via SBCs.

However, both cards, like all other items coming to the FC Pro Live promo, are expected to have the potential to get boosts in their stats and overalls. This can make them very strong. This means EA Sports could introduce them with conditions that lead their SBCs to cost more.

If the two cards are released in EA FC 24, players will have a firm idea about how much will it cost to unlock them.