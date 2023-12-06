EA FC 24 Przemyslaw Frankowski Radioactive SBC - Cheapest solutions, how to complete, and more

The Przemyslaw Frankowski Radioactive SBC is now active in EA FC 24, bringing with it an exciting option for players to get for their respective squads. This is also likely one of the last cards to be introduced as part of the ongoing promo that's expected to end in less than 48 hours at the time of writing. Thankfully, you won't have to open any packs to add this defender to your team.

All you have to do is complete the solo task that's associated with the SBC. The main task is to determine the possible amount of coins that you'll need to complete the challenge. This will help you decide whether to attempt it. The best way to understand the cost is by analyzing the tasks of the Przemyslaw Frankowski Radioactive SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Przemyslaw Frankowski Radioactive SBC tasks

As mentioned earlier, the solo task of this SBC makes it perfect for beginners. The conditions for this task are simple, and you should have enough fodder to finish it easily.

Task - Przemyslaw Frankowski Radioactive SBC

Minimum 1 player from Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Minimum Squad Rating: 84

No. of players: 11

This challenge can be completed for as little as 27,000 coins as the conditions are really simple. You can further reduce this amount using items that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection. You can also grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to win more packs.

Some of the cards that you get from these packs will allow you to complete these challenges without spending coins.

Is the Przemyslaw Frankowski Radioactive SBC worth completing in EA FC 24?

After completing the challenge, you'll unlock an 85-rated RB item that can also operate as an LB and LWB. The 93 Pace makes the card extremely fast, allowing it to fall back quickly. However, it's fairly mediocre in defense, and even a suitable chemistry boost isn't going to help much.

This is a good challenge for beginners to complete and those looking to build a Ligue 1 squad. For anyone else, this SBC is best avoided even if they don't need to buy the fodder with coins.