EA FC 24 Base Hero Player Pick SBC - Cheapest solution, how to complete, and more

The Base Hero Player Pick SBC has been re-released for yet another week in EA FC 24 after arriving in Ultimate Team during this title's Black Friday celebrations. The limited repeatable Squad Building Challenge allows players to get their hands on a special Hero card without having to buy it from the transfer market or rely on pack luck.

On top of providing EA FC 24 gamers with a way to get a Base Hero card, completing this challenge allows them to choose between two of them. This lets players exercise a greater degree of control than other Squad Building Challenges in terms of what reward they want to get.

This article is a short guide to completing the Base Hero Player Pick SBC. It'll also provide its fodder cost and some cheap solutions to it that can help players determine the viability of grinding this repeatable challenge.

The Base Hero Player Pick SBC will be live in EA FC 24 for another week

Repeatable Squad Building Challenges that have the potential to yield high-rated rewards are usually in high demand among Ultimate Team enthusiasts, especially those who have an abundance of pre-existing fodder in their clubs.

Hero cards are a special thematic series that commemorates former greats of football who have not been granted the ICON status. While there are variations to these items — such as the ones released during the RTTK promo — the base cards are also quite popular among EA FC 24 players. That is because they provide bonus chemistry links for the squad, depending on league connections.

Here are the two tasks you will need to complete to beat the Base Hero Player Pick SBC. The fodder costs of and solutions to both have been provided below.

Task 1: 84-rated Squad

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 84

Pack reward: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated fodder cost: 25,000 to 30,000 Coins across all platforms

Here is a sample solution that costs approximately 26,700 Coins at the time of writing:

Goalkeeper: Alex Remiro

Defense: Jordi Alba, Hernandez, Smalling, Di Lorenzo

Midfield: Sellner, Dabritz, Romagnoli, Vicario

Strikers: Foord, Carrasco

Task 2: 85-rated Squad

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 85

Pack reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Estimated fodder cost: 50,000 to 60,000 Coins across all platforms

Here is a sample solution squad you can emulate that costs around 56,000 at the time of writing:

Goalkeeper: Franch

Defenders: Ona Batlle, Sule, Oberdorf, Bronze

Midfielders: Carrasco, Sergio Busquets, Marta Torrejon, Mbock

Attackers: Daly, Christensen

While the total fodder and solution price may vary in price over the week, EA FC 24 players will find the Base Hero Player Pick SBC quite simple to complete. This is because both tasks have very easy requirements without many restrictions. That makes this Squad Building Challenge quite easy to do for even beginners.

However, its price tag is quite high, and it can be hard to justify grinding this content for many Ultimate Team enthusiasts. Here is a list of all the rewards that players can get from completing the Base Hero Player Pick SBC to help determine whether attempting this challenge is worth it or not.