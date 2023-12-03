EA FC 24 Radioactive Cup objective set: How to complete, all reward tiers, and more

With the Radioactive promo now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the Radioactive Cup objective set. Such Cup-based tournaments have been a recurring theme in this title, with almost every event providing gamers with some gameplay-focused objectives to grind for various pack rewards.

Similar to such releases, this Radioactive Cup objective also provides fans with several enticing packs that could potentially yield a brand-new promo card. The overpowered nature of these items, as well as the additional chemistry boosts they provide, makes this objective worth grinding in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The Radioactive Cup can now be completed in Live Ultimate Team Friendly game modes in EA FC 24

The Radioactive promo has had an incredible start in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Not only does it include an incredible set of special cards that possess unique upgrades and chemistry boosts, it also offers plenty of menu content to grind. The addition of the Radioactive Cup objective set rewards those willing to indulge in the gameplay grind.

Not only do its various tiers offer packs, they also occasionally provide XP boosts, which can help propel you to the next level in the Season pass. The game mode within which this challenge has to be attempted allows a maximum of one loan item. This means fans can use their best card in that category to boost their chances of winning games.

How to complete the Radioactive Cup objective in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Expand Tweet

This objective has to be attempted in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Radioactive Cup, which features a total of four games per day. That means that players will have to revisit this mode for multiple days to achieve all the possible rewards. These are the bonuses offered by the various tiers:

Play 1: Premium Gold Pack

Win 2: 80+ x 2 players pack

Win 4: 500 XP

Win 6: Gold players pack

Win 8: 83+ x 2 players pack

Win 9: 500 XP

Win 10: 84+ rare gold player pack

The overall group reward for completing is an 84+ x 3 players pack, which is incredible for those looking to obtain high-rated fodder for various SBCs. There are plenty of challenges currently active in the game that require such fodder items, including POTM Kylian Mbappe, the Base Icon Upgrade, as well as the Base Hero Player Pick.

Lucky gamers will also be able to potentially obtain one of the brand-new Radioactive items from these packs. With big names like Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, and Federico Valverde up for grabs, this objective is worth the grind.