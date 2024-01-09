EA FC 24 Ruben Neves Player Moments SBC - Cheapest solutions, all tasks, and more

The EA FC 24 Ruben Neves Player Moments SBC is now available in Ultimate Team, offering players a great chance to unlock a unique card. The latest SBC arrives amidst the ongoing FC Versus promo, but unlike those items, you won't need to open any packs. Moreover, tonight's challenge is pretty cheap, making it a good choice for beginners.

The main job is to estimate the potential amount of coins required for the fodder. Let's analyze the Ruben Neves Player Moments SBC and its conditions.

All EA FC 24 Ruben Neves Player Moments SBC task

Tonight's special challenge has only one task, and the conditions are pretty straightforward.

Task 1 - Ruben Neves Player Moments SBC

# of players from Portugal: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

EA FC 24 Ruben Neves Player Moments SBC cheapest solution

As mentioned earlier, tonight's SBC, due to its solo task and manageable conditions, is quite cheap.

Andre Rabiot 84

Pierre Hojberg 84

Edin Dzeko 84

Thiago Alcantara 84

Ruben Neves 84

Memphis Depay 84

Marta Torrejon 84

Jane Campbell 84

Amanda Ilestedt 84

Marina Hegering 83

Clara Manteo 84

Combined cost: 20,000 coins

How to complete the EA FC 24 Ruben Neves Player Moments SBC?

While you can always buy the necessary fodder with coins from the market, it's best not to spend on this one. There's only one task, and the required fodder is available for free. There are ample packs that provide the fodders for this challenge, allowing you to save coins.

When will the EA FC 24 Ruben Neves Player Moments SBC expire?

The latest Player Moments challenge is available until January 23, after which the card can no longer be obtained. Completing the SBC is the only way to get this particular card.

Is the EA FC 24 Ruben Neves Player Moments SBC worth it?

Detailed stats of the card (Image via EA Sports)

This challenge is an exciting option to consider if you're still improving your team. For starters, the M/H work rate makes this card perfect for a midfielder in a defensive role, and it has excellent all-around stats. In fact, all key stats are 80 or above, with 90 Passing being the best one.

Moreover, it offers the Power Shot+ playstyle, along with 97 Shot Power and 94 Long Shot. For its price, the card is not a bad option and could be a great choice for beginners.