EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance today (May 15): When will the servers be back up?

As of May 15, EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance is live and servers are temporarily offline, disrupting online operations and multiple game modes. While this has caused some concern among players, it's important to note that this is routine maintenance. EA Sports through its official channels, has provided specific details regarding the maintenance schedule to keep the community informed.

EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance is part of regular updates aimed at enhancing the game's performance. While the downtime is longer than usual, players have plenty of offline options to explore.

EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance server downtime countdown today (May 15)

Routine maintenance is essential for ensuring smooth performance, especially during updates. Today’s maintenance began at 6 am UTC and impacts the game across all platforms.

To prepare for the May 15 EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance, matchmaking was disabled at 5:30 a.m. UTC. Any attempt to start a match during this period will result in an error message. The maintenance is expected to conclude at 12 am UTC, resulting in a substantial downtime.

Typically, such updates are completed within a few hours, but today's extended maintenance period is unusual. The reason for this downtime has not been clarified by the developers.

Additionally, it's worth noting that the maintenance could be extended without prior notice, a scenario that has occurred in the past.

Game modes affected during EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance

During server downtime, all game modes that require online connectivity for matchmaking will be unavailable. This includes the popular Ultimate Team mode, which heavily relies on online matchmaking. Even squad battles, which also require server access, will be inoperative during the maintenance window.

However, not all game modes are affected during EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance. Players can still enjoy offline modes such as Kickoff, which allows friendly matches between friends. Another excellent offline alternative is EA FC 24 Career Mode.

Career mode enables players to take on the roles of managers, players, or player-managers, selecting a club and guiding it to glory. This is a great way for players to continue enjoying EA FC 24 without the need for online connectivity.

For fans of online matches and the Ultimate Team mode, patience is key as they will have to wait until the maintenance is completed. There are no alternative ways to access these modes during the downtime.

Players can only hope that EA Sports adheres to the planned schedule and does not extend the maintenance period beyond the announced timings.

