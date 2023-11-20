EA FC 24 Tekkz SBC - How to complete, cheapest costs, and more

The Tekkz SBC is a special challenge released in EA FC 24 as part of the ongoing FC Pro Live promo. The latest resource-challenge SBC is named after one of the best esports professionals in the current competitive scene and allows you to get a special pack for a cheap price. With so many promo items currently available in packs, it's the perfect time to open as many packs as possible.

The main step is to estimate the total amount of coins needed to complete the challenge. Let's analyze the tasks of the Tekkz SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Tekkz SBC tasks and conditions

The Tekkz SBC is relatively simple, as it's a resource-item challenge. There's only one task to complete, and the conditions are pretty easy as well. This makes it the perfect choice for beginners and veterans alike.

The squad required to complete the SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Task - Tekkz SBC

# of players from England: Min 1

Clubs: Min 4

Same Nation Count: Max 4

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 70

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 25

# of players in the Squad: 11

Tonight's SBC can be completed for as little as 3,800 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can easily reduce the price using cards from your Ultimate Team inventory. This will save your coins for alternate uses, like buying promo items directly from the market.

You can also grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Doing so will allow you to earn more packs and get the required fodder without spending coins.

Is the EA FC 24 Tekkz SBC worth it?

Tonight's SBC is pretty simple to complete, and it offers an untradeable Rare Mixed Players Pack. While this pack includes cards from all three tiers, all items are Rare. This could even include promo items currently available in packs.

For most players, this SBC can be completed without spending any coins. Exchanging cards that have no other uses for an additional pack are certainly worth investing in for all.