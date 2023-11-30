EA FC 24 Thierry Correia Thunderstruck SBC - How to complete, cheapest solution, and more

With the release of the Thierry Correia Thunderstruck SBC in EA FC 24, EA Sports has released the last special item under the ongoing promo. This launch is also one of the last additions to arrive as part of the Black Friday celebrations. However, players won't have to rely on their pack luck to get Thierry Correia's Thunderstruck item. All they need to do is complete the tasks in this challenge.

The fodder you'll need to beat this SBC will determine how much it will cost. Having an idea about your potential expenses will help you decide whether to attempt this challenge. The best way to figure out how many coins you might need to complete the Thierry Correia Thunderstruck SBC in EA FC 24 is by analyzing its tasks.

EA FC 24 Thierry Correia Thunderstruck SBC taks and conditions

This SBC is relatively easy to complete since it's a solo-task challenge. While its only segment has its own terms and conditions, fulfilling them won't be an issue even if you're relatively beginner in Ultimate Team.

Expand Tweet

Here is this challenge's requirements:

Task - Thierry Correia Thunderstruck SBC

# of players from LALIGA EA SPORTS: Min 1

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Thierry Correia Thunderstruck SBC will cost about 55,000 coins to complete if you get all the fodder from Ultimate Team's market. This price can be brought down massively if you use a TOTW item from your collection. Due to the lack of supply and heavy demand of these cards, their prices have increased massively.

You can also grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to find more fodder to use in this challenge as well. Some items from those packs could help you to bring down this SBC's price and improve the valuation of its reward.

Expand Tweet

After completing the challenge, you'll unlock an 85-rated RB item that comes with some really interesting playstyles. While its 92 Pace will be a handful for any opponent, its Defense requires a boost with the help of suitable chemistry styles.

That said, the item can receive upgrades and new playstyles in the future, which will certainly make it a lot better. That means this could become an interesting card later. However, the current SBC completion cost is very high due to the inflated TOTW prices. So gamers should choose whether to do it wisely.