EA FC 24 Thunderstruck promo release date and time across all regions confirmed 

The Thunderstruck promo will be going live very soon in EA FC 24, which will be a special addition to celebrate Black Friday in Ultimate Team. There were earlier rumors about a new promo being introduced this year during Black Friday, and EA Sports has all but confirmed what's to come next. The release date and time have been confirmed via the loading screen of Ultimate Team.

Like several promos introduced to Ultimate Team this year, Thunderstruck will be a new addition as well. It will be making its series debut very soon, and it will feature special cards of both icons and active footballers.

While EA Sports hasn't yet revealed which cards will be introduced in Ultimate Team, players will be aware of when the new items will be available.

EA FC 24 Thunderstruck promo release date

The FC Pro Live promo was expected to be a one-week event, and it has now been confirmed. The Thunderstruck promo will go live on Friday, November 24.

This is a regular schedule that's followed by most promos in Ultimate Team, and EA Sports seems to be following the same route. It's worth noting, however, that Black Friday will start earlier, on November 22.

EA FC 24 Thunderstruck promo release time

The new Thunderstruck cards will be available in packs starting at 6 p.m. UK time. Players in the US can access the promo items at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST, while Indians can try for them starting at 11:30 p.m. Players in the other regions can calculate the difference by adjusting for their respective time zones.

As of writing, it's hard to estimate what the new cards would look like. So far, the Centurions promo has contained regular and icon cards, and the upcoming promo is expected to have the same pattern.

Information has been scarce so far, although the card design has been confirmed already. However, reliable leaker FUT Sheriff has leaked a special version of Ronaldinho coming as part of the promo.

Additionally, all the EA FC 24 promo items will be able to receive upgrades in the future. The upgrades will be decided by how their respective teams perform in real life.

Moreover, the upgrades will feature improvements in stats and playstyles. It remains to be seen whether the upcoming cards will be able to entertain the community.