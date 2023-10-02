EA FC 24 Title Update 2 patch notes, expected release date, and more

Title Update 2 will be the second official update EA Sports will be pushing out on EA FC 24, and the patch notes have provided an idea about what changes players can expect as part of it. EA Sports announced the same on the games's official X account, and the notes are now available on the official Trello channel. While the changes coming with the second title update will be limited in nature, it could solve one of the biggest bugs that have affected many players so far.

While EA FC 24's launch has largely been a smooth one, certain bugs and glitches have caused problems for players. PC players have been the most affected, and it's for this reason that Title Update 2 will be pushing out first on this platform. It's then going to arrive on the consoles of both generations (old and current). While the exact release date hasn't been announced yet, a few guesses can be made based on the previous release pattern.

EA FC 24 Title Update 2 will aim to make the game a lot smoother

EA FC 24 has adopted a new UI, which has changed the look and feel of the menu. Instead of scrolling from side to side, the menu in this year's release is a lot more compact and opts for a drop-down style. While it's easier to use, several players have reported that some of the functions are not working as intended.

To solve this problem, Title Update 2 will be bringing forward the following changes once players update their game clients to the latest version:

Addressed instances of several stability issues, including those that some players may have experienced in Ultimate Team menus.

Once the update rolls out, it could finally insert the much-requested menu fix that so many EA FC 24 players have been asking for. EA Sports hasn't mentioned the release date yet, but players can expect it to roll out between tomorrow, October 3, and the day after on October 4.

This is based on the release schedule that was followed in the case of Title Update 1. Do note that the patch will arrive on consoles at a later date, which will likely be towards the end of the week.