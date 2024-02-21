EA FC 24 TOTW 23 has been released, Odegaard and Correa lead the line

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 TOTW 23 squad in Ultimate Team, with players like Martin Odegaard and Angel Correa receiving new special versions. This is the first time in the game cycle that in-form cards have received two PlayStyle+ traits, making it the most overpowered and exciting Team of the Week lineup to be released.

PlayStyles are a new addition to the game and have completely revolutionized the meta by making a plethora of players more viable and effective on the virtual pitch. Team of the Year was the first promo to provide two PlayStyle+ traits to players, and the trend has now transferred over to in-form items as well, with EA FC 24 TOTW 23 players receiving amazing boosts.

Odegaard and Correa spearhead the EA FC 24 TOTW 23 roster in Ultimate Team

Both Martin Odegaard and Angel Correa had spectacular all-round performances for their respective teams in the league this weekend. While the former scored one goal and provided an assist, the latter scored two, along with one assist. These contributions have earned them a spot in the EA FC 24 TOTW 23 squad as in-form cards.

Team of the Week cards are highly sought-after in the current state of the transfer market due to their usability in a variety of SBCs, but with the brand new double PlayStyle+ boosts, they will be exceptional on the pitch as well. While Odegaard only possesses the Incisive Pass PlayStyle+, Correa has both the Trivela and Flair PlayStyle+ traits.

Which players are part of the EA FC 24 TOTW 23 roster?

These are the athletes who have received brand new boosted versions due to their recent showings in domestic club competitions:

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Martin Odegaard: 89

Angel Correa: 88

Alessandro Bastoni: 88

Mikel Merino: 88

Grace Geyoro: 88

Ewa Pajor: 88

Joao Gomes: 87

James Tavernier: 87

David Neres: 87

Jonathan David: 86

Dany Mota: 85

Ansgar Knauff: 85

Anthony Nwakaeme: 85

Rantala Jutta: 85

Bilal El Khannouss: 85

Jacob Greaves: 85

Keven Schlotterbeck: 85

While all of these cards look amazing, some standout players have received the best stats. The likes of Donnarumma, Geyoro, Merino, Bastoni, and Joao Gomes look especially appealing, and gamers will be eager to pack some of these items to add to their squads in Ultimate Team.