EA FC 24 TOTW 27 released: Valverde and Lewandowski headline the roster

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 TOTW 27 roster, with the likes of Federico Valverde and Robert Lewandowski spearheading the lineup with impressive special versions. Both these athletes recently led their teams to victories in crucial fixtures in La Liga, and their contributions have earned them new special cards on the virtual pitch.

The latest upgrade system for Team of the Week cards has made these items very usable. Not only has the minimum rating threshold for TOTW lineups been increased to 85, the player selection is better as well. The EA FC 24 TOTW 27 lineup is an ideal example of this, as it features boosted versions of players like Valverde and Lewandowski.

Lewandowski and Valverde are the star players of the EA FC 24 TOTW 27 squad

La Liga is being dominated by Real Madrid, who are comfortably sitting at the top of the table. Their recent victory against Osasuna helped them fortify their lead, with Federico Valverde providing three assists in that game.

Similarly, reigning champions FC Barcelona also pulled off an impressive victory against Atletico Madrid with three goal contributions from Lewandowski.

While both these players are in the TOTW 27 lineup, they are not the only big names in this squad. This roster includes plenty of other overpowered options that can easily make it into the squads of most Ultimate Team enthusiasts in this game's current meta.

Which players are included in the latest Team of the Week squad?

These athletes have received special versions:

Robert Lewandowski: 92

Federico Valverde: 90

Jamal Musiala: 88

Duvan Zapata: 88

Vitinha: 88

David Raum: 87

Viktor Gyokeres: 87

Vanessa DiBernardo: 86

Fred: 85

Sjoeke Nusken: 85

Antoine Semenyo: 85

Omari Hutchinson: 85

Gio Queiroz: 85

Noe Dussenne: 85

Wladimiro Falcone: 85

Yukinari Sugawara: 85

Antonio Raillo: 85

Adrien Truffert: 85

While most of these names are not as high-profile as Lewandowski or Valverde, they possess the stats to become viable players on the virtual pitch. Vitinha, David Raum, and Jamal Musiala are all usable in this game's current meta. And while Musiala already possesses a superior TOTY Honorable Mentions version, his special card in the EA FC 24 TOTW 27 squad is impressive as well.