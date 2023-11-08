EA FC 24 Triple Threat promo release date and time across all regions confirmed

Following weeks of rumors on social media, the EA FC 24 Triple Threat promo is now confirmed. The cards in this series haven't been revealed by EA as of this writing. No Triple Threat item has been leaked so far, either. That said, the promo's release date and time across various regions are available.

These details have been talked about below.

EA FC 24 Triple Threat release date

Expand Tweet

It was expected that the upcoming promo would succeed the ongoing Centurions celebrations, and that rumor has turned out to be true. The new series will be released on Friday, November 10, and could include some amazing items. Like the previously released Trailblazers promo, the upcoming one will be a brand-new entry in the FC series.

It's unclear if the series will be a two-team event. So far, all major promos have had two lineups of special cards, with each being available for a week. That might be the case once again. However, readers are advised to wait for EA Sports' official confirmation in this regard.

EA FC 24 Triple Threat release time

The release time of this new promo has been confirmed by a loading screen. The new cards will become available in packs starting at 6 pm UK time. Players in the United States will have to wait until 10 am PT/1 pm ET to find the fresh promo items. Those in India will get the new series at 11:30 pm IST.

While a majority of the new cards will be available in packs in EA FC 24, SBCs and objectives introduced as part of the promo will provide more ways to get fresh items. It remains to be seen which names are included in the upcoming promo pool by the developers.