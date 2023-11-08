EA FC 24 Triple Threat expected release date, rumors, and more

Triple Threat is going to be the next promo coming to EA FC 24 if the social media rumors are to be believed. There have been multiple sources, all indicating that players will be getting a brand new promo following the earlier success of the Trailblazers cards. Naturally, the community has been eager to know when the new promo will drop and what type of cards it could feature in Ultimate Team.

As of writing, EA Sports hasn't officially handed out any details regarding when the upcoming promo will be released. However, the developers follow a pretty standard schedule when it comes to promos in Ultimate Team. If that's used as an indicator, Triple Threat's release can be expected soon.

Expected EA FC 24 Triple Threat release date

The Centurions promo still has some time left to expire, and that's likely when the Triple Threat cards will be released. As EA Sports hasn't given out any confirmed information, this is still uncertain. However, the social media rumors have strongly hinted at what will succeed the Centurions promo.

If the rumors turn out to be accurate, players will be able to enjoy the new cards starting Friday, November 10. The time of release is likely going to be 6 pm UK time, which is the routine followed by the developers.

What to expect from the EA FC 24 Triple Threat promo?

The upcoming promo will be making its series debut with its introduction in EA FC 24. It's hard to predict what type of cards it will include, although a potential card design has also been leaked.

Trailblazers introduced unique cards for footballers who have performed well in the ongoing season. The upcoming promo could be quite different in comparison and follow a different pattern. That said, readers are advised to wait for the official release before drawing any conclusions.

Typically, EA Sports confirms the release of a new promo 48 hours before it begins. If the same pattern is followed, the verified details will be available later tonight, November 8, at 6 pm UK time.

So far, no card from the promo has been leaked, but with little over 48 hours left, they could start appearing pretty soon.