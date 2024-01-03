EA FC 24 Versus (Fire or Ice) promo: Sergio Ramos leaked

Iconic Spanish defender Sergio Ramos is expected to be present in the EA FC 24 Versus (Fire or Ice) promo once the new set of cards becomes available in Ultimate Team. This is one of the latest social media rumors doing the rounds, and the information comes from reliable leaker FIFATradingRomania, who posted the news on their X (formerly Twitter) account.

If the rumor turns out to be true, the EA FC 24 Versus (Fire or Ice) promo version will be Sergio Ramos's first special card in the Ultimate Team. He wasn't available in the game at launch, and was added to the database as part of Title Update 6. Despite the lack of any official information, certain predictions can definitely be made regarding how good the card could be.

Expected EA FC 24 Versus (Fire or Ice) promo Sergio Ramos stats

The official stats of the EA FC 24 Versus (Fire or Ice) promo version of Sergio Ramos will be available following the card's release. Here are the predicted key attributes as determined by FIFATradingRomania.

Expand Tweet

Overall: 88

Position: CB

Pace: 82

Shooting: 76

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 82

Defense: 90

Physicality: 86

It will be interesting to find out if the actual stats match the predicted ones and what playstyle+ will be granted to the Spanish defender. An Anticipate+ will certainly make Ramos' EA FC 24 Versus (Fire or Ice) promo card extremely attractive for players and help him shine in the meta.

New cards are always released via packs, SBCs, and objectives, and it's almost certain that this card will be available in packs. While players will have to depend on their luck to get this item, Ramos' upcoming card can also be purchased from the market.

So far, there have been some exciting leaks surrounding the upcoming promo, with Son Heung Min and Mohamed Salah being two massive names expected to be present in it. The new cards are likely going to be released on Friday, January 4, 2023, and it will be interesting to find out more over the next few days.