EA FC 25 Bundesliga POTM nominees for January revealed, Kimmich and Wirtz lead the line

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Bundesliga POTM nominees list for January, with Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich and Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen being the favorites to win the title. The winner of the fan vote will receive an SBC item in Ultimate Team, providing them with a boosted card that upgrades their abilities on the virtual pitch.

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the league and are the favorites to win the title after losing to Bayer Leverkusen last season. However, the reigning champions are hot on their heels and the final phase of the campaign could prove to be really interesting. Kimmich and Wirtz have performed consistently for their teams, earning a rightful place in the EA FC 25 Bundesliga POTM nominees for January.

Kimmich and Wirtz spearhead the EA FC 25 Bundesliga POTM nominees roster for the month of January

Both Joshua Kimmich and Florian Wirtz have had multiple special items in Ultimate Team this season. While the former has had an Ultimate Succession item and a TOTY Flashback SBC, the latter has had two Winter Wildcards versions, a Total Rush item, and a TOTY Honorable Mentions card as well. With both players being part of the EA FC 25 Bundesliga POTM nominees, one of these players could receive yet another boosted item.

However, they will face stiff competition from some other top superstars who have also risen to prominence this season. These are all the nominees who are in the running to win the fan vote:

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Michale Olise (Bayern Munich)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

Wili Orban (RB Leipzig)

Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen)

Xavi Simons and Michael Olise in particular are top candidates as well. While the Dutch youngster has made a name for himself with his goalscoring and playmaking showcases over the past two years, the French winger has taken the league by storm since he arrived at Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace, becoming a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team as well.

Overall, the EA FC 25 Bundesliga POTM nominees for the month of January have plenty of potential, with the winner receiving an SBC version in Ultimate Team. While Kimmich and Wirtz are the favorites, Simons and Olise could also prove to be overpowered in the current meta of the game.

