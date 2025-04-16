EA FC 25 LaLiga POTM nominees for April revealed, Pedri and Alvarez lead the way

EA Sports has released the latest set of EA FC 25 LaLiga POTM nominees, with Pedri and Julian Alvarez headlining the roster after their impressive performances in the month of April. These are the two biggest names in this list, and the winner of the fan vote will receive a boosted SBC item in Ultimate Team soon.

Ad

FC Barcelona are currently at the top of the LaLiga table, with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid being in the top three as well. With the title race being this close and competitive, it comes as no surprise that Barca's Pedri and Atletico's Julian Alvarez are featured amongst April's EA FC 25 LaLiga POTM nominees.

Pedri and Alvarez are the favorites amongst April's EA FC 25 LaLiga POTM nominees

Both Pedri and Julian Alvarez already possess special versions in Ultimate Team this season. While the former received a Team of the Year Honorable Mentions version, the latter was part of the amazing FUT Birthday promo and received an item with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. Both these players are now part of April's EA FC 25 LaLiga POTM nominees.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Pedri will certainly have an edge over the competition due to FC Barcelona being the league leaders with only a few games left in the season. The midfield maestro's consistency over the course of the season has been a vital part of his team's success. However, he will face stiff competition from Julian Alvarez and the rest of the roster.

Expand Tweet

Ad

These are all the EA FC 25 LaLiga POTM nominees for the month of April:

Pedri (FC Barcelona)

Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)

Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia)

Sergi Darder (RCD Mallorca)

Javier Puado (Espanyol)

All these players have a good claim over this accolade, as their performances have been important for their respective sides over the course of the month. With Player of the Month items now receiving bigger boosts and atleast two PlayStyle+ traits, the winner of this vote will receive an amazing item that will excel in its position under the FC IQ system.

LaLiga is one of the most popular club competitions in real life and has plenty of overpowered players in Ultimate Team as well. This will make it easy for gamers to accommodate this SBC item in their starting lineups on full chemistry, especially with so many Icon and Hero items also being released via various promos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More