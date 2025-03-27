EA FC 25 Premier League POTM nominees for March revealed, Bruno Fernandes and Declan Rice lead the roster

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Premier League POTM nominees for March, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Declan Rice being the most high-profile inclusions on the list. All the nominees have had impressive showings over the month and led their teams to victory on multiple occasions, potentially earning an SBC item in Ultimate Team.

Mohamed Salah has been the most consistent performer in the Premier League this season, earning two POTM SBC items in the process. However, the Egyptian forward is not a part of the EA FC 25 Premier League POTM nominees for the month of March. Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes and English midfielder Declan Rice are the headlining candidates for this month.

Bruno Fernandes and Declan Rice are included among March's EA FC 25 Premier League POTM nominees

While Liverpool is the favorite to win the league this season, Arsenal has had a good run of their own. Declan Rice has been among their key players, and he is part of the EA FC 25 Premier League POTM nominees for March, alongside Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils have had a poor season by their usual standards and are currently in the bottom half of the league table. However, their talismanic Portuguese playmaker has started to showcase his abilities at the highest level, earning a spot on this nominee roster.

While these are the most popular names on this list, the other contenders are worthy of winning this prestigious accolade as well. These are all the EA FC 25 Premier League POTM nominees for March:

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forrest)

Bellegarde (Wolves)

van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Milenkovic (Nottingham Forrest)

Nottingham Forrest has two players in this roster, which is a testament to how incredible they have been for the month in the league. However, the winner of the award will be determined by a fan vote, so the popularity of players like Bruno and Rice will definitely give them an edge over the competition.

Overall, all of these candidates will prove to be exceptional under the FC IQ system if they win the fan vote and receive an upgraded SBC item in Ultimate Team. Some of these nominees already possess boosted items, but this POTM SBC version could eclipse all of their previous variants.

