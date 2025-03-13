EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah POTM SBC (February 2025) leaked: Expected stats and cost

According to a recent X post from @FutSheriff, EA Sports will soon drop EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah POTM SBC in Ultimate Team. The Egyptian winger's sublime performance earned him a nomination for February's Premier League player of the month. The reliable leaker's post suggests Salah has won the title.

Ad

Currently, Salah is the top goal scorer and assist provider in the English Premier League, helping Liverpool get closer to winning the title after almost five years. This article will shed some light on all the leaked details about the rumored Mohamed Salah POTM SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak by X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah POTM SBC (February 2025) has been leaked on social media

Mohamed Salah has been one of the consistent players in Arne Slot's squad. He excelled in February by scoring six goals and providing four assists in six appearances. This, fans may have voted for this amazing player, potentially winning the POTM title.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Currently, Salah has several promo cards, like Team of the Year, November POTM, Globetrotters, and many more. All of them are surely fan-favorite items in the virtual field. However, if the rumor from @FutSheriff turns out to be accurate, fans can expect another Mohamed Salah POTM SBC for February soon. The rumored SBC card is expected to receive better ratings compared to his previous few promo cards.

What could Mohamed Salah POTM SBC look like in Ultimate Team?

Ad

The exact attributes and overall rating of Mohamed Salah POTM SBC remain unknown. However, @FutSheriff has predicted the Egyptian star will receive 92 overall rating with following attributes across the board:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 90

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 54

Physicality: 80

Moreover, Salah is likely to receive Finesse Shot+ and Pinged Pass+ playstyle traits. Those who've used his November POTM edition are already familiar with its reliability on the virtual pitch. A Pinged Pass+ with predicted 86 passing attribute can do a lot in terms of providing those crucial passes. It would be great if EA finally provides the much-awaited 4-star weak foot for the Egyptian star.

Ad

You might be interested in: Premier League POTM nominees for February revealed, Salah and Szoboszlai lead the roster

How much could the EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah POTM SBC cost?

Salah's November POTM SBC possesses only one PlayStyle+ along with 90 overall rating and costs around 393,850 EA FC Coins. If the predicted attributes from @FutSheriff are to be believed, his February POTM SBC could cost around 450,000 to 650,000 EA FC Coins. However, we don't have any proper information since EA hasn't revealed the winner's name officially.

Ad

For more content related to different promo SBCs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback