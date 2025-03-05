EA FC 25 Kai Havertz FUT Birthday SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Kai Havertz FUT Birthday SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on information released by @DonkTrading on X, a popular and highly reliable account for Ultimate Team leaks on social media. Thus, the German superstar could very likely receive a boosted version as part of the upcoming promo.

Ad

EA Sports has confirmed that every player included in the FUT Birthday event will have five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, making the rumored EA FC 25 Kai Havertz FUT Birthday SBC even more exciting. His previous RTTK item was overpowered at the time when it was released, so this version should be even better.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by @DonkTrading on X.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Kai Havertz FUT Birthday SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

While Liverpool are favorites to win the Premier League this season, Arsenal has put up a valiant effort and are currently second in the standings. They have a young squad full of budding stars, with some established superstars like Havertz leading the line. The EA FC 25 Kai Havertz FUT Birthday SBC will provide the German forward with an amazing boost and make him usable in the current meta.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While his RTTK item was an amazing striker in the earlier stages of the game, rumors suggest that his upcoming SBC version will be a central midfielder with incredible stats. This should make him one of the most versatile players under the FC IQ system.

What will the EA FC 25 Kai Havertz FUT Birthday SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the item are unknown, @DonkTrading suggests he could be 92-rated with the following key stats:

Ad

Pace: 88

Shooting: 91

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 86

Physicality: 88

He is also rumored to possess the Trivela+ and Technical+ PlayStyles, which will be useful traits for a playmaking midfielder in the current meta. If so, not only will he be able to defend due to his high defensive stats, he will also be exceptional in offensive situations due to his passing, shooting, and dribbling abilities.

How much will the EA FC 25 Kai Havertz FUT Birthday SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the price of such an item, as he does not possess any previous SBC items. If the predicted stats prove accurate, a cost of around 500,000 to 750,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber. With all FUT Birthday items also confirmed to have five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, this will be a meta CM in Ultimate Team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback