EA FC 25 Fridolina Rolfo Flashback SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

With the Fantasy FC promo in full swing in Ultimate Team, the EA FC 25 Fridolina Rolfo Flashback SBC is rumored to arrive soon. The FC Barcelona Femini defender was part of the Fantasy FC promo in EA FC 24. She was one of the most popular SBC items released all year, as she received all possible upgrades and became a 93-rated left-back who was also capable of playing as a midfielder.

Ad

This SBC has been leaked by X/DonkTrading, one of the most popular and reliable accounts for such leaks on social media. The potential EA FC 25 Fridolina Rolfo Flashback SBC would serve as a throwback to this amazing item.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Fridolina Rolfo Flashback SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

FC Barcelona Femini is one of the most dominant sides in the history of women's football, with world-class players in all positions. Their abilities are accurately reflected on the virtual pitch as well, and their roster would become even more impressive after the arrival of the leaked EA FC 25 Fridolina Rolfo Flashback SBC during the ongoing Fantasy FC promo.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Swedish superstar already possesses two Winter Wildcards versions, with one being a left-back while the other a central midfielder. Both these items were extremely meta at the time of their release, but have now fallen behind the power curve. However, the rumored SBC item could make her relevant once again.

What would the EA FC 25 Fridolina Rolfo Flashback SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the leaked SBC item are not known, DonkTrading suggests she will be 91-rated with the following key attributes:

Ad

Pace: 89

Shooting: 88

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 90

Physicality: 87

Rolfo is also rumored to possess the Pinged Pass+ and Trickster+ PlayStyles. While the latter is a bit redundant for her position on the virtual pitch, the former will enhance her passing abilities even further. If she has an alternative position as a midfielder, the SBC will be extremely popular due to her versatility under the FC IQ system.

How much would the EA FC 25 Fridolina Rolfo Flashback SBC cost?

Both Winter Wildcards versions of the Liga F superstar cost around 50,000 coins in the transfer market. However, her Flashback SBC item could have a significant upgrade over these items, so a price of around 350,000 coins could be reasonable for a player of this caliber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback