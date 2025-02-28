EA FC 25 Raphinha World Tour SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

With the arrival of Fantasy FC Team 2, EA Sports has introduced the much-awaited Raphinha World Tour SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. Upon completing the World Tour SBC, players can access an exclusive 90-rated card of the Brazilian winger featuring several amazing attributes across the board.

Barcelona's current #11 has been in exceptional form this season, contributing goals and assists in almost every match and keeping the Blaugranas' title hope alive. The freshly introduced World Tour SBC card can be considered a proper reflection of his real-life brilliance.

This article will shed some light on all the tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the EA FC 25 Raphinha World Tour SBC in Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solution for the EA FC 25 Raphinha World Tour SBC

Tasks to complete the Raphinha WT SBC (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Gamers must perform seven tasks to finish the EA FC 25 Raphinha World Tour SBC. The requirements of the Team of the Week (TOTW) card might increase its overall cost. Regardless, these should be the optimal fodder cards to access the World Tour item:

Task 1: FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1:

Nathan Ake: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 83

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Sadio Mane: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Cata Coll: 83

Arianna Caruso: 84

Task 2: Brazil:

Brazil players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Solution 2:

Jill Roord: 86

Clara Mateo: 85

Arianna Caruso: 84

Federico Dimarco: 84

Eugenie Le Sommer: 85

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Nathan Ake: 84

Gabriel: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Rachel Daly: 85

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Task 3: LaLiga

LaLiga EA Sports players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 86

Solution 3:

Alexandra Popp: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Nathan Ake: 84

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Emi Martinez: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Ruben Neves: 84

Gabriel: 86

Federico Dimarco: 84

Dani Olmo: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 4: 87-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 87

Solution 4:

Clara Mateo: 85

Khadija Shaw TOTW: 88

Cole Palmer: 85

Irene Paredes: 88

Rachel Daly: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Marie Katoto: 88

Federico Dimarco: 84

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Lineth Beerensteyn TOTW: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Task 5: Top Form

Team Of The Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 87

Solution 5:

Clara Mateo: 85

Arianna Caruso: 84

Federico Dimarco: 84

Eugenie Le Sommer: 85

Marie Katoto: 88

Cole Palmer: 85

Lineth Beerensteyn TOTW: 88

Khadija Shaw TOTW: 88

Cristian Romero: 84

Beth Mead: 84

Irene Paredes: 88

Task 6+7: 88-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 88

Solution 6+7:

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Clara Mateo: 85

Beth Mead: 88

Cole Palmer: 85

Sadio Mane: 84

Martin Odegaard: 89

Rachel Daly: 85

Lineth Beerensteyn TOTW: 88

Alexsandro FantasyFC: 89

The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 Raphinha World Tour SBC is around 600,350 EA FC Coins. Considering these exceptional attributes, it's worth the price.

EA FC 25 Raphinha World Tour SBC: Review

Raphinha SBC attrbiutes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

The Raphinha World Tour SBC item features Rapid+ and Tiki Taka+ playstyle traits, making it more suitable toward the current EA FC 25 meta. Meanwhile, players can exploit his 5-star skill moves and 4-star weak foot traits with Trickster and Power Shot, respectively. On the other hand, the Inside Forward++ role on both LW and RW is surely a desirable trait, beneficial for the virtual pitch.

Raphinha's Trailblazer item has already become one of the fan favorites in Ultimate Team due to its immense pace and dribbling attributes. However, the Raphinha World Tour SBC card has received upgraded stats compared to his aforementioned card. As a result, this is likely to be an investment gamers won't regret.

