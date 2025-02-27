EA FC 25 Oihan Sancet POTM SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

Amid the anticipation of Antony possibly winning the POTM award, EA Sports is expected to introduce the Oihan Sancet POTM SBC soon, potentially featuring an overpowered version of the attacking midfielder. According to FutSheriff, the 24-year-old secured the February POTM award after his outstanding performances this month. If the rumor proves true, this will be Sancet's first SBC promo card in this iteration of EA FC.

This article explores all the details related to the rumored Oihan Sancet POTM SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based on a leak from X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

The EA FC 25 Oihan Sancet POTM SBC has been leaked on social media

Oihan Sancet has made a significant impact for Athletic Club in the La Liga 2024/25 season. The Spaniard has scored 13 goals in 21 appearances in the league so far. However, his performances in February are particularly noteworthy.

Sancet scored six goals in his four appearances this month, including a hat-trick against Girona that kept Athletic Club's hopes of entering the UEFA Champions League (UCL) alive. This standout performance likely secured his place as the POTM.

Even though Sancet's Fantasy FC 88-rated card is expected to be better than the rumored POTM SBC card, gamers have mixed opinions about its usability. If FutSheriff's predicted attributes and PlayStyles+ come to fruition, the midfielder will receive a card that's more viable in the current EA FC 25 meta.

What could the EA FC 25 Oihan Sancet POTM SBC item look like?

EA Sports has yet to announce the winner of the La Liga February POTM. However, according to FutSheriff, Oihan Sancet's rumored SBC card will feature an overall rating of 87. Here are the predicted attributes:

Pace : 82

: 82 Shooting : 86

: 86 Passing : 87

: 87 Dribbling : 89

: 89 Defending : 77

: 77 Physicality: 86

Additionally, FutSheriff has predicted that the attacking midfielder will receive Power Shot+ and Technical+ Playstyle traits. These are two of the most sought-after PlayStyles+ on the virtual pitch, potentially making the card quite overpowered.

How much could the EA FC 25 Oihan Sancet POTM SBC cost?

Oihan Sancet's 88-rated Fantasy FC card costs around 20,000 EA FC Coins. However, it'll be eligible for further boosts, considering Athletic Club's recent performances.

Therefore, the rumored Oihan Sancet POTM SBC might cost around 20,000 to 50,000 EA FC Coins.

