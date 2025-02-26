EA FC 25 TOTW 24 released, Mohamed Salah headlines the squad

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 TOTW 24 roster in Ultimate Team, and Mohamed Salah is the highest-rated inclusion. The Egyptian forward has been in sublime form this season across all competitions and has now earned yet another special version as part of the latest Team of the Week lineup.

This is one of the highest-rated and most overpowered Team of the Week lineups released in recent weeks. Not only is it spearheaded by a fan-favorite like Mohamed Salah, but it also has multiple players with two Playstyle+ traits, as well as some massive names like Luka Modric from Real Madrid.

Mohamed Salah is the headlining player in the EA FC 25 TOTW 24 roster

These are all the EA FC 25 TOTW 24 players:

Mohamed Salah: 91

Luka Modric: 88

Serhou Guirassy: 88

Ademola Lookman: 87

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 87

Claudia Pina: 87

Nico Paz: 87

Claude Maurice: 87

Koulouris: 87

Hancko: 86

Daniel James: 85

Visca: 85

Nelson: 85

Eckert Ayensa: 85

Haraldsson: 85

Jubal: 85

Kuipers: 85

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 85

Tanikawa: 85

Campbell: 85

Liverpool recently extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win against reigning champions Manchester City. Mohamed Salah was the star of the show in this fixture, scoring one goal and assisting another. He is part of the EA FC 25 TOTW 24 squad due to this performance, earning a 91-rated boosted item in Ultimate Team.

The talismanic winger already has multiple special items in Ultimate Team, including a POTM SBC, a Globetrotters version, and a Team of the Year version as well. While his latest Team of the Week item is not as impressive as the 96-rated TOTY card, it still has some impressive stats and PlayStyles.

He is also not the only fan-favorite to be featured in the lineup. Real Madrid's Luka Modric has also been included after his stunning long-range goal against Girona in La Liga. Serhou Guirassy is also a part of the squad after scoring four goals for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Players like Claude Maurice, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Ademola Lookman have also received significant boosts. They are not too highly rated, so they will also be eligible for future Evolutions that will boost their viability under the FC IQ system even further.

Overall, the EA FC 25 TOTW 24 roster has plenty of meta options for any squad in Ultimate Team.

