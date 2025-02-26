EA FC 25 Randal Kolo Muani Fantasy FC SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Randal Kolo Muani Fantasy FC SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on information provided by DonkTrading on X. This is one of the most popular and reliable accounts for such Ultimate Team leaks, so it is reasonable to believe that the French striker will soon receive a boosted version as part of the ongoing promo.

The former PSG attacker recently moved to Juventus and has been in fine form for his latest club, scoring plenty of goals in Serie A and leading them to victory on several occasions. The EA FC 25 Randal Kolo Muani Fantasy FC SBC item will certainly be an exciting addition to the game, as he could receive even further upgrades based on his team's performances.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by DonkTrading on X.

The EA FC 25 Randal Kolo Muani Fantasy FC SBC has been leaked to arrive soon

The Fantasy FC promo has been a massive success so far in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with plenty of overpowered items that are eligible for future boosts as well. The EA FC 25 Randal Kolo Muani Fantasy FC SBC will be an ideal addition to this promo, as he is a newly transferred player and a fan favorite in Ultimate Team.

Juventus is currently in the race to secure European qualification in their domestic league. They have had some impressive results recently, so this SBC item could prove to be amazing depending on its price.

What will the EA FC 25 Randal Kolo Muani Fantasy FC SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the item are not known, DonkTrading predicts that he will be 90-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 96

Shooting: 91

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 45

Physical: 84

He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+ and Quickstep+ PlayStyles, which are amazing traits for an attacker in the current meta. If the predicted stats prove to be accurate, he will be extremely quick on the virtual pitch, while also being capable of scoring from long range.

How much will the EA FC 25 Randal Kolo Muani Fantasy FC SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the cost of such an SBC, as he will be eligible for future upgrades and will also be his first promo item for Juventus. The 88-rated item from the Thunderstruck promo during his time at PSG costs around 220,000 coins in the transfer market. If the predicted stats prove to be accurate for this leaked SBC, a price of around 500,000 coins will be reasonable.

