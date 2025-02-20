EA FC 25 Joao Felix Fantasy FC SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Joao Felix Fantasy FC SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team by X/FUT Sheriff, which is one of the most popular and reliable accounts for such information on social media. The Portuguese winger recently moved to AC Milan from Chelsea, and he could potentially receive a special version in the upcoming promo.

The Fantasy FC promo features dynamic players who receive upgrades based on their team's real-life performances in their domestic leagues. While AC Milan are one of the most popular sides in Serie A, they have struggled with their form in recent times.

However, the leaked EA FC 25 Joao Felix Fantasy FC SBC will still be tempting for gamers due to how overpowered the player is in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks by X/FUT Sheriff.

The EA FC 25 Joao Felix Fantasy FC SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

Joao Felix already possesses a Flashback item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team this year. However, the 89-rated item was only available via objectives for gamers who could achieve 22 wins in two weeks in the Champions Finals game mode.

The EA FC 25 Joao Felix Fantasy FC SBC will be available for all gamers to unlock, making the attacker even more popular.

The former Chelsea FC and Atletico Madrid star already has five-star skill moves and some impressive stats, but the boost provided by the latest promo will make him elite-tier in the current meta of the game.

What could the EA FC 25 Joao Felix Fantasy FC SBC item look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the leaked Joao Felix item are not known, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests it will be 92-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 90

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 48

Physicality: 74

The item is also rumored to possess the Rapid+ and Technical+ PlayStyles, which are excellent for a winger under the FC IQ system. The former will increase Felix's top speed, while the latter will enhance his dribbling abilities.

How much could the EA FC 25 Joao Felix Fantasy FC SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the cost of this item, as Joao Felix does not have any previous promo versions available in the transfer market.

However, the Portuguese winger has always been popular in Ultimate Team, with several items worth millions of coins over the years. This item will also have the potential for future upgrades, so it is possible for it to cost around a million coins.

