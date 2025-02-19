EA FC 25 TOTW 23 released, featuring Diani, Ederson, and others

EA Sports has finally published the EA FC 25 TOTW 23 lineup for players to access in Ultimate Team. The latest Team of the Week lineup features a few big names from both men's and women's football. Faces like Kadidiatou Diani, Ederson, Jonathan Tah, Mikel Merino, and more have been featured in this week's roster.

As per the norm, those who've exhibited phenomenal performances in their domestic leagues usually end up being a part of the TOTW squad. Moreover, a few of the TOTW 23 cards feature two PlayStyle+ traits, making them even more relevant in the game's current scenario. That said, all the special items included in this TOTW mirror the footballers' real-life performance on the pitch.

This article will provide a list of all the player cards available in the EA FC 25 TOTW 23 roster and discuss their key moments in real-life matches.

Kadidiatou Diani and Ederson headline the EA FC 25 TOTW 23 roster

Lyon Feminin is currently the Division 1 Feminine League (France) leader and also the favorite to lift the title. Kadidiatou Diani scored an exceptional hat-trick, leading Lyon towards a flawless win against Guingamp. As such, EA has provided her with the Rapid+ PlayStyle in FC 25, making her one of the most effective player cards in the game's current meta.

However, Diani isn't the only notable inclusion of the TOTW 23 roster. The other headlining player, Ederson, maintained a clean sheet against Newcastle United, earning his rightful place in this week's roster.

On the other hand, Barclays Women's Super League (BWSL) star Khadija Shaw scored two fabulous goals against Liverpool, and the match eventually ended up in a 4-0 victory for City W.F.C. Shaw is currently the top goal scorer in the domestic league.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Women's Lauren James scored a winning goal in the 93rd minute of a match, securing the top place in the BWSL table for her club. She has received an 88-rated card as part of the TOTY 23 lineup, which might be useful in the current FC 25 meta.

Coming back to the Premier League (PL), Arsenal's Mikel Merino became the knight in shining armor for the Gunners, scoring two goals in the concluding moments of the team's match against Leicester City. As a result, Arsenal continued to be an active competitor for the PL title run.

Several players have made significant contributions to their respective domestic league teams and made their way into the EA FC 25 TOTW 23 roster. While a few of them have received higher-rated cards, all the freshly introduced special cards will surely find their place in the meta.

That said, here's a detailed list of player cards featured in the EA FC 25 TOTW 23 roster:

Kadidiatou Diani: 90

Ederson: 89

Lauren James: 88

Khadija Shaw: 88

Mikel Merino: 87

Lineth Beerensteyn: 88

Jonathan Tah: 88

Takumi Minamino: 87

Cesinha: 87

Jorrel Hato: 87

Pascal Struijk: 87

Patrick Mortensen: 85

Marc Roca: 85

Gabriel Cleur: 85

Ianis Stoica: 85

Juanlu Sanchez: 85

Yankuba Minteh: 85

Alan De Souza: 85

Nabil Bentaleb: 85

Georgios Masouras: 85

Diao Diaoune: 85

Jhon Duran: 85

Francisco Conceicao: 85

As per the norm, all player cards possess at least one PlayStyle+ trait, with some, like Cesinha, Takumi Minamino, and Pascal Struijk, possessing two. This helps accommodate these players even better in the current FC 25 meta.

Overall, the EA FC 25 TOTW 23 roster is full of both usable player cards and fodder items for Ultimate Team. Gamers can accordingly use them for any future Evolutions or for completing SBCs.

