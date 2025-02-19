EA FC 25 Fran Kirby Grassroot Greats SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

With the ongoing Grassroot Greats promo, EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Fran Kirby Grassroot Greats SBC in Ultimate Team. Upon completing the limited-time squad-building challenge, players can access an 88-rated English midfielder featuring a few elite-tier attributes across the board.

Kirby cuts an impressive figure as a midfielder in the BWSL. With over 114 appearances for Chelsea, her experience and on-pitch qualities make her the perfect candidate to receive this promo card. The freshly introduced SBC card should reflect her real-life talent, providing her with desirable attributes.

This article sheds some light on all the tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the Fran Kirby Grassroot Greats SBC in Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Fran Kirby Grassroot Greats SBC

Tasks to complete the Fran Kirby exclusive SBC (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Unlike the recently released Athenea SBC, the EA FC 25 Fran Kirby Grassroot Greats SBC card can be accessed by completing two straightforward tasks. The requirement of the TOTW (Team of the Week) card in the second task might increase the overall price of the SBC.

Regardless, these should be the optimal fodder cards and tasks to access Fran Kirby's limited-time Grassroot Greats card:

Task 1: England

England players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1:

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Alvaro Morata: 83

Olivia Schough: 82

Marcel Sabitzer: 84

Katharina Naschenweng: 83

Hannah Blundell: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Francesco Acerbi: 84

Sadio Mane: 84

Duvan Zapata: 83

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 2: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 2:

Fran Kirby: 84

Joao Palhinha: 85

Sadio Mane: 84

Aleix Garcia: 84

Gabriel: 86

Alvaro Morata: 83

Iago Aspas: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang TOTW: 86

Jack Grealish: 84

The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 Fran Kirby Grassroot Greats SBC is around 57,350 EA FC Coins. This is a steal for players, considering the elite-tier attributes of the English attacking midfielder.

EA FC 25 Fran Kirby Grassroot Greats SBC: Review

Fran Kirby stats (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Fran Kirby already possesses one 86-rated TOTW card that has a few decent attributes that are effective on the virtual pitch. However, the EA FC 25 Fran Kirby Grassroot Greats SBC card is better than her existing cards. It features an Incisive Pass+ playstyle, allowing gamers to exploit Kirby's 87 passing stat.

Apart from one PlayStyle+ trait, EA has introduced eight other exciting playstyles, including Finesse Shot, Power Shot, Technical, Tiki Taka, Trickster, and Trivela, making her a well-rounded player on the virtual pitch.

Even though the card possesses several meta PlayStyles, only one PlayStyle+ trait could turn off gamers. Moreover, the 50 defending and 77 physicality might cause a few issues against top-notch defenders on the virtual pitch.

Regardless, the SBC will be a perfect fit in the current meta. Considering its BWSL and England links, English players can be easily accommodated with her. If gamers already possess a better CAM player, they can achieve an 88-rated fodder card for a low price of around 50,000 to 60,000 EA FC Coins.

