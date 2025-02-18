EA FC 25 Grassroot Growth Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Grassroot Growth Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade and level up their Grassroot Greats players on the virtual pitch. It is a free EVO, making it popular among fans. A similar EVO was released during the previous event, allowing gamers to upgrade Future Stars items. However, this EVO required coins or FC Points to be unlocked.

With the EA FC 25 Grassroot Growth Evolution being free, fans can now upgrade some amazing players from the ongoing promo and elevate their performances even further.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Grassroot Growth Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Grassroot Growth Evolution:

Rarity : Grassroot Greats

: Grassroot Greats PlayStyles : Max 10

: Max 10 PlayStyle+ : Max two

: Max two Overall: Max 88

Based on these requirements, there will be some amazing players in the ongoing Grassroot Greats promo roster who meet these stipulations.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Grassroot Growth Evolution

Mpanzu is eligible (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options for this EVO:

Hakan Calhanoglu : 88

: 88 Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 88

88 Bombito : 88

: 88 Mpanzu : 88

: 88 Morgan Gibbs-White: 87

87 Mattia Zaccagni: 87

All these players will be exceptional after receiving this EVO's upgrades.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Grassroot Growth Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Strategic Shift EVO, the EA FC 25 Grassroot Growth Evolution has three levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Shooting +20 (Max 90)

Passing +1 (Max 89)

Agility +3 (Max 89)

Balance +2 (Max 89)

Defending +1 (Max 89)

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +2 (Max 90)

Passing +2 (Max 89)

Balance +2 (Max 89)

Reactions +4 (Max 91)

Physical (Max 88)

PlayStyle Tiki Taka

Level 3 upgrades:

Composure +3 (Max 90)

Press Proven

PlayStyle+ Tiki Taka

Weak Foot +1 star

Skill moves +1 star

Below are the challenges games will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain these benefits:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rivals or Champions in your active EVO player.

Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing.

