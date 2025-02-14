EA FC 25 Strategic Shift Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

With the Grassroot Greats promo going live, EA Sports has released EA FC 25 Strategic Shift Evolution, allowing gamers to create their very own Grassroot item. Interestingly, the free EVO is catered toward the defenders and enhances their passing, shooting, crossing, and other attributes to convert them into a defensive force in midfield. On top of that, it also provides a few essential roles and PlayStyle boosts to make those player cards more relevant on the current EA FC 25 meta.

This article will highlight every necessary detail starting from requirements, the best players to use, all upgrade levels, and more about this EA FC 25 Strategic Shift Evolution in Ultimate Team.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Strategic Shift Evolution

As mentioned above, the Strategic Shift Evolution in EA FC 25 is catered toward player cards who have either CB as their primary or alternate positions. Those who fit the aforementioned norms must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the latest evolution:

Here are the requirements:

Overall: Max 88

Passing: Max 92

Physical: Max 89

Total Positions: Max 3

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 2

Position: CB

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Strategic Shift Evolution

As the requirements are quite simple, a large number of CBs are eligible for the Strategic Shift Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. However, a few of them stand out to be most effective in the current meta. Here's a list of players that should be considered for the EVO:

Abdukodir Khusanov: 88

Matthijs De Ligt: 88

Micky Van De Ven: 86

Vincent Kompany: 88

Aurelien Tchouameni: 88

Rio Ferdinand: 88

Robert Andrich: 88

Danilo: 88

Laurent Blanc: 88

Nuno Mendes: 88

Tosin Adarabioyo: 87

Josko Gvardiol: 86

Giorgio Scalivini: 88

All the player cards mentioned above will be a great fit after undergoing the special promo and perform well under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Strategic Shift Evolution

Unlike the usual free Evolutions, the EA FC 25 Strategic Shift Evolution offers three upgrade levels. Each level presents different attributes and role enhancement such as shooting, pace, balance, free kick, vision, and more.

As discussed, the main objective of this evolution is to upgrade the defenders into a midfield force. Upgrading the following attributes will help them be a great fit in different circumstances.

Here are all the upgrade levels offered in the EVO:

Level 1 Upgrades

Overall: 5 (Max 90)

Pace: 10 (Max 84)

Shooting: 25 (Max 81)

Agility: 30 (Max 88)

Balance: 30 (Max 88)

PlayStyles: Long Ball Pass

Level 2 Upgrades

Crossing: 20 (Max 83)

Short Passing: 30 (Max 90)

Free Kick: 20 (Max 90)

Vision: 30 (Max 90)

Roles: Deep-Lying Playmaker+

Level 3 Upgrades

Curve: 10 (Max 90)

Long Passing: 40 (Max 94)

Weak Foot: 2 (Max 4)

PlayStyles+: Long Ball Pass+

PlayStyles: Intercept (Max 10 playstyles)

Roles: Holding++

Now that everyone has an idea regarding all the upgrade levels, they must complete the upgrade process by completing a certain set of challenges. The following challenges can be done in various Ultimate Team modes including Division Rivals, FUT Champs, Rush, and Squad Battles:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 Challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Play two matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

