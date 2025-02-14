EA FC 25 N'Golo Kante Grassroot Greats SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 N'Golo Kante Grassroot Greats SBC has been leaked to arrive in Ultimate Team by X/FUT Sheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable leaks in the past, so it is reasonable to believe that the French midfielder will receive an incredible boosted item on the virtual pitch soon.

The Grassroot Greats promo will arrive soon in Ultimate Team, and the leaked event roster contains both current-gen names and legends of the sport. While the inclusion of Icons and Heroes and the return of Diego Maradona is certainly exciting, the leaked EA FC 25 N'Golo Kante Grassroot Greats SBC will also add a lot of hype to the promo due to how popular the Frenchman is.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

The EA FC 25 N'Golo Kante Grassroot Greats SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

N'Golo Kante has been a fan favorite in real life and in Ultimate Team over the years, receiving multiple boosted items that are always overpowered on the virtual pitch. However, he has not had many meta items since his transfer to Al Ittihad. This could change with the upcoming EA FC 25 N'Golo Kante Grassroot Greats SBC.

The former Chelsea and Leicester City star previously received a Globetrotters version in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team this year, but this leaked SBC will be much more popular due to upgraded stats and two PlayStyle+ traits. With the item being up for grabs via SBC, it will also be much more accessible for gamers on a budget.

What could the EA FC 25 N'Golo Kante Grassroot Greats SBC look like?

FUT Sheriff predicts that the SBC item will be 90-rated with the following key stats:

Pace: 86

Shooting: 70

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 90

Physicality: 85

N'Golo Kante is also rumored to possess the Press Proven+ and Anticipate+ PlayStyles, which will make him even more effective as a holding midfielder in the current meta of the game. Anticipate+ is one of the most valuable defensive traits in the game, while Press Proven+ will allow him to dribble more effectively when under pressure from opposing defenders.

How much could the EA FC 25 N'Golo Kante Grassroot Greats SBC cost?

The Globetrotters version costs around 130,000 coins. This item is 89-rated and possesses just one PlayStyle+, so it can be assumed that the SBC item will be much more expensive. A price of around 350,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber.

