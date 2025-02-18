EA FC 25 Athenea Grassroot Greats SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Athenea Grassroot Greats SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish attacker with an 89-rated version that will make her overpowered on the virtual pitch. She is a fan-favorite amongst gamers due to her previous special versions in FC 24, and her latest promo item also has the stats required to be impressive.

The Grassroot Greats promo features boosted items that have unique chemistry perks, making them excellent for squad building. With how popular Real Madrid and Liga F players are in Ultimate Team, the EA FC 25 Athenea Grassroot Greats SBC will prove to be an excellent addition to any squad.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Athenea Grassroot Greats SBC

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the recently released Kante SBC, which requires many squads, the EA FC 25 Athenea Grassroot Greats SBC has only three segment requirements. These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Real Madrid

Real Madrid players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Luka Modric: 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Task 2: Liga F

Liga F players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Cata Coll: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 3: Spain

Spain players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Pedri: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

The SBC does not require any Team of the Week players to be completed, which will make unlocking this special item even cheaper.

EA FC 25 Athenea Grassroot Greats SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 100,000 coins, which is excellent value for a player of this caliber. She has a five-star weak foot and four-star skills, along with the Rapid+ and Whipped Pass+ PlayStyles. She also has excellent pace and dribbling abilities, with good shooting and passing stats. Overall, she will be amazing in the current meta of the game.

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Real Madrid players are easy to accommodate into any squad in Ultimate Team, and the chemistry perks of Grassroot Greats items will make this special version even better for squad building.

