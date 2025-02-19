EA FC 25 Just Like Jamie Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Just Like Jamie Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to recreate Jamie Vardy's skillset by upgrading a striker of their choice on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO, and requires 70,000 coins or 600 FC points to be unlocked, but the boosts on offer make it worth the investment.

This is the latest EVO released during the Grassroot Greats promo. While most of these EVOs have been free to complete, the amazing upgrades and PlayStyles offered by the EA FC 25 Just Like Jamie Evolution make it worth the 70,000 coins or 600 FC points.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Just Like Jamie Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Just Like Jamie Evolution:

Overall: Max 87

Position: ST

Shooting: Max 85

Passing: Max 83

Physical: Max 80

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles: Max two

While these stipulations are somewhat restrictive, there will be plenty of amazing players eligible for this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Just Like Jamie Evolution

Jota is eligible (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the most meta and overpowered choices for this particular EVO:

Saeed Al Owairan: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Karim Benzema: 86

Rodrygo: 87

Luis Diaz: 87

Federico Chiesa: 86

Rafael Leao: 86

Diogo Jota: 85

These players will be elite-tier strikers under the FC IQ system after receiving the upgrades offered by the EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Just Like Jamie Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Grassroot Growth EVO, the EA FC 25 Just Like Jamie Evolution also has three levels. These are the boosts offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +15 (Max 95)

Shooting +15 (Max 89)

Reactions +15 (Max 88)

Composure +15 (Max 90)

Stamina +50

PlayStyle Power Shot

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +15 (Max 95)

Shooting +15 (Max 89)

Agility +15 (Max 88)

Balance +15 (Max 87)

PlayStyle Rapid

PlayStyle+ Power Shot

Level 3 upgrades:

Ball control +15 (Max 90)

Dribbling +15 (Max 88)

Aggression +50 (Max 85)

PlayStyle Relentless

PlayStyle+ Rapid

Poacher++

Below are the challenges gamers must complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to get these upgrades:

Level 1 challenges:

Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Score three goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing.

