EA FC 25 Ashley Cole On This Day Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

EA Sports is rumored to drop the Ashley Cole On This Day Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, according to a recent X post from X/FutSheriff. The legendary English defender is expected to receive a slightly boosted version of his current existing player cards. Usually, the OTD cards possess fewer overall attributes than the base Icon card. However, if the rumor from FutSheriff turns out to be true, the rumored Cole OTD card will be his highest-rated version in this iteration of EA FC.

We explore all the details leaked so far related to Ashley Cole On This Day Icon SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based on a leak from X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Ashley Cole On This Day Icon SBC has been leaked on social media

Ashley Cole is one of the very few players who have made an impact playing for both London-based teams: Chelsea and Arsenal. Be it in the English Premier League or the UEFA Champions League, the defender has never failed to mesmerize the crowd with his pitch presence.

As per norms, the On This Day SBC items provide an exclusive version of Icons that honors their specific moment during their tenure. While there's no official information related to Ashley Cole On This Day Icon SBC, many netizens have predicted it could honor his historic goal against West Ham on March 1, 2008. He scored the fourth goal, securing an away victory against the Hammers.

Regardless of the rumors around social media, it'll be interesting to see what attributes EA provides to the legendary English defender's rumored On This Day Icon SBC card.

What could Ashley Cole On This Day Icon SBC item look like?

EA Sports has yet to release any information related to any OTD Icon SBC. So, the exact attributes of the Ashley Cole On This Day Icon SBC are still unknown. However, according to FutSheriff, the English left-back will receive an 89-rated card with the following stats across the board:

Pace: 91

91 Shooting: 70

70 Passing: 83

83 Dribbling: 84

84 Defending: 88

88 Physicality: 83

On top of that, Cole is likely to receive Whipped Pass+ and Jockey+ playstyle traits, making him an ideal pick as left back in the current EA FC 25 meta. Additionally, the rumored variant of Cole can provide extra chemistry boosts to any Ultimate Team as a perk of being an Icon card.

How much could the EA FC 25 Ashley Cole On This Day Icon SBC cost?

Currently, Cole's 88-rated Thunderstruck Icon card costs around 108,000 EA FC Coins. However, considering the predicted enhanced attributes of Cole's OTD Icon SBC, it's expected to cost around 300,000 to 600,000 EA FC Coins.

