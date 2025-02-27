EA Sports has released the nominees for February's EA FC 25 Serie A POTM award, with Randal Kolo Muani and Christian Pulisic being the most notable inclusions. These attackers have been in fine form in the league this month, and their goal contributions have earned them the opportunity to receive a special SBC version in Ultimate Team.

Both Juventus and AC Milan have struggled to find their form this season and are currently in the race to secure a top-four finish in the league table. Christian Pulisic has been consistent all season, while Randal Kolo Muani has taken the league by storm since his arrival from PSG. The two superstars are in the running to receive the EA FC 25 Serie A POTM for the month of February.

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Serie A POTM nominees for February

Inter, Napoli, and Atlanta are currently the top three teams in the Serie A league table, with the title race being extremely close between these three teams. While their star players have been impressive, the likes of Kolo Muani and Christian Pulisic have earned a spot amongst February's EA FC 25 Serie A POTM nominees.

The French striker has scored plenty of goals over the course of the month since his transfer from PSG, while the American superstar has spearheaded AC Milan's attack with goals and assists. They already have special versions in Ultimate Team, with the former rumored to arrive as a Fantasy FC SBC item soon.

However, they will face stiff competition from the other nominees, who have had incredible showcases of skill. These are all the EA FC 25 Serie A POTM nominees for the month of February:

Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus)

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

Mateo Retegui (Atalanta)

Nico Paz (Como)

Angelino (AS Roma)

Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)

All these players have been included in the list because of their performances, but with the award being based on a fan vote, the popularity of players like Kolo Muani and Pulisic could give them the edge. Regardless of who emerges victorious, all these players will be exceptional in their respective positions under the FC IQ system due to the boosts being provided to POTM items at the moment.

