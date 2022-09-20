EA Motive announces new Iron Man game: Early development, expected release period, and more

Tony Stark, everyone’s favorite genius, billionaire philanthropist is coming back to the world of video games with a new Iron Man game, confirmed via Twitter and the EA website. The title is already in development, though it does not have a confirmed release date or full name as of yet.

The game is presently in early development and is being worked on by EA Motive. It’s also worth noting that other Marvel titles are reportedly in the pipeline as well. The developers behind Star Wars Battlefront II are back, and this time, they’re working with Tony Stark’s powerful armor.

Iron Man to receive single-player, third-person title from EA Motive

Led by Olivier Proulx, who previously worked on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, EA Motive will be working with other game developers such as Ian Frazier, Maëlenn Lumineau, and JF Poirier to put this together.

But what is it? Very little is known at the moment. However, it will be a single-player, third-person action-adventure game starring Tony Stark. A statement was shared on the EA website, which briefly describes what players can expect:

“Developed in collaboration with Marvel Games, the game will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man.”

As of this writing, the game is in the pre-production phase and is part of EA’s new long-term partnership with Marvel Games.

According to the developers, it is one of several upcoming collaborative titles with the Disney-owned company, and will be the first non-VR game for the Marvel hero since 2010. The most recent Iron Man-themed offering was Iron Man VR, which was released for PlayStation VR in 2020.

Though the game has no release date, it's not likely to be released until 2023 or 2024, considering that it is presently still in its early development phase.

This is but one of many recent Marvel announcements. The Black Panther/Captain America game was recently revealed during Disney’s D23 and Marvel Games Showcase, which will be an action-adventure title that both characters will headline.

As a third-person game, players will also get to see the armor in action while Tony Stark is piloting it, which could lead to a number of very interesting armor forms throughout the upcoming offering. Anything from the Hulk Buster to the Godkiller Armor MK II could be featured.

Unfortunately, there is precious little information available on the upcoming Marvel game by EA Motive, but fans can look forward to more announcements from the developer in the future as the work on it continues.

