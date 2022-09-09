Rumors suggest upcoming Marvel game will star Captain America and Black Panther, developed by former Uncharted director

According to MCU Status, a Twitter account dedicated to Marvel Studios information, a new leak has come to light. Based on a recent tweet, a brand new video game is on the way, starring both Captain America and Black Panther reportedly battling the forces of Hydra. This was also confirmed by Eurogamer, and the game's official reveal should occur later today.

Here’s what is known about Amy Hennig and Skydance Media’s upcoming video game for Marvel Comics.

Upcoming Marvel game may be based on Captain America and Black Panther’s Flags of Our Fathers story

Back in October 2021, a Marvel video game was teased and there were speculations that it would be a narrative-focused, action-adventure title. Both sources confirmed that this will be revealed as a game built around Captain America and Black Panther, as they fight back against the forces of Hydra in World War II.

Fans won’t have to wait very long for confirmation, either. Disney has already promised fans a sneak peek at Amy Hennig’s upcoming game in September, and will be hosting a preview of their upcoming titles later today.

During the D23 Expo, there will be various new announcements, game reveals, and previews. Amy Hennig is perhaps best known for her role in the Uncharted franchise, serving as the game's director.

Included in the expo's schedule is Amy Hennig’s upcoming game, which will take place at 1:00 pm PDT / 4:00 pm EDT, across a number of Disney’s social media platforms. This includes Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and the D23 website.

While it is yet to be confirmed, the upcoming video game is likely going to be based on the Marvel Knights limited series, Flags of Our Fathers, featuring both Captain America and Black Panther. The Black Panther shown in this series is T’Challa’s grandfather and is set in World War II.

Interestingly, it was the first time Captain America and the Black Panther met each other, and it occurred during the direst of circumstances. Hydra, led by the infamous Red Skull, is tasked with stealing Vibranium from Wakanda, and this leads to the two heroes, Nick Fury, and the Howling Commandos teaming up to battle the forces of evil.

Fans will just have to wait a few hours to find out exactly what is coming in this upcoming Marvel game that stars two memorable heroes from both the comics and films. Fortunately, it has already been confirmed that this is the game that is on the way. It is unclear if the narrative from Flags of Our Fathers will be the storyline for the video game, but it is one that already exists in the comics timeline, which certainly makes sense.

