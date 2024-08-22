EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Dynasties promo cards

Popular game developer EA Sports took to X to announce the EA FC Mobile Dynasties promo cards a few hours ago. The announcement features some of the best father-son and sibling duos along with a few high-rated cards. Since many users across the globe enjoy using these duo cards, the introduction of the Dynasties promo cards is expected to feature in many players' starting XI.

Following its success in EA FC 24, the Dynasties promo was added to the mobile game earlier today and has already created a huge buzz amongst gamers worldwide.

Which cards are announced by EA Sports for the new EA FC Mobile Dynasties promo?

The Hall of Legends promo has seen many veterans returning to the title. To build on its success, EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile Dynasties promo. The latest announcement features 16 high-rated cards, including the Timber and Schlotterbeck brothers.

Here's a look at all the EA FC Mobile Dynasties cards announced by EA Sports along with their overall ratings (OVR):

101 OVR CB - Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

101 OVR CAM - Abedi Pele (Olympique de Marseille)

100 OVR CDM - Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)

99 OVR CB - Ledley King (Tottenham Hotspur)

99 OVR RW - Leroy Sane (Bayern Leverkusen)

98 OVR ST - Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United)

98 OVR RB - Jurrien Timber (Arsenal)

97 OVR RW - Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)

97 OVR CM - Danilho Doekhi (Union Berlin)

97 OVR CM - Quinten Timber (Feyenoord)

96 OVR CB - Keven Schlotterbeck (Augsburg)

96 OVR CAM - Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)

95 OVR CB - Ezequiel Ávila (Real Betis Balompie)

94 OVR CAM - Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)

94 OVR RB - Ben Johnson (Ipswich Town)

93 OVR CDM - Oscar Højlund (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Since all the announced Dynasties promo cards have high overall ratings, they have become rare items in the EA FC Mobile Market. Those who have Market Pick tokens can use that feature to grab a card for free.

Only Ledley King and Abedi Pele's cards are Legend variants among the cards mentioned above. All the other cards feature present-day footballers. The promo also features other Legend cards, but they lack boosted attributes.

