Market Pick Tokens in EA FC Mobile: Details, how to get, and more

EA Sports' Antwan and Tak recently hosted a livestream to announce the introduction of Market Pick Tokens in EA FC Mobile. It will be the first of its kind to be introduced into the mobile title since its rebranding and release in September 2023. The Market Pick Tokens will enable players to get their hands on some of the highest-rated footballer cards available in the market during that time.

Introducing the Market Pick Tokens in EA FC Mobile will change the game's Market system. Hence, its announcement has made a considerable buzz among millions of in-game traders across the globe.

What are Market Pick Tokens in EA FC Mobile and how can you get them?

According to Tak, a new feature called "Extra Time" will be added to the title following the weekly reset on June 13, 2024 (01:00 am UTC). The Extra Time will be added to the Menu section. Players can find it on the left side of the in-game Home screen alongside the Star Pass, offers, and more.

Trending

The Extra Time feature will bring along the Market Pick Tokens in EA FC Mobile. The Pick feature arrives in the mobile variant after its massive success in EA FC 24.

Top 500 Market Pick (Image via YouTube/EA Sports FC Mobile)

As its name suggests, the Market Pick Tokens offer chances to grab the most valued cards on the Market. Here's a look at the four Pick options:

Free Pick (one out of three)

Daily Pick (one out of five)

Top 50 Market (one out of four)

Top 500 Market (one out of five)

The Top 50 Market Pick costs 6000 Market Pick Tokens and can be redeemed once. Meanwhile, the Top 500 Market Pick costs 1200 Market Pick Tokens and can be redeemed five times.

Market Pick Token Exchanges (Image via YouTube/ EA Sports FC Mobile)

The Market Pick Tokens can be obtained from Token exchanges. Here's a look at all the Market Pick Token Exchanges:

1-3 Market Pick Tokens (Exchange one 80+OVR card)

30-50 Market Pick Tokens (Exchange one 90+OVR card)

85-135 Market Pick Tokens (Exchange one 93+OVR card)

400-500 Market Pick Tokens (Exchange one 96+OVR card)

Those who use the Market Pick Tokens to get hold of the UEFA Euro 2024 cards can use them in their Ultimate Team to win more matches in Division Rivals mode.

As mentioned, Free and Daily Pick Tokens will be added alongside Market Pick Tokens in EA FC Mobile. These tokens can be used to claim one of the three or more (up to five) cards available for picks to every player daily.

Being such an intriguing aspect and offering great cards, the Market Pick Tokens are expected to be as successful as the newly introduced Training Transfer feature.