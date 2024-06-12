EA Sports announces list of EA FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 cards

A few hours ago, Tak and Antwan from EA Sports hosted a livestream to announce the list of EA FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 cards. With a mixture of youth and experience, the list features 20 popular footballers from 20 nations participating in the European Championship. The cards will be added to the title following the weekly reset at 01:00 am UTC on June 13, 2024.

With the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament mode already live, the latest announcement regarding the introduction of the cards has further fueled the buzz in the gaming community.

Which footballers feature in the list of announced EA FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 cards?

As mentioned, the announced EA FC Mobile Euro 2024 cards comprise some of Europe's best footballers.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Here's a look at all the announced EA FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 cards:

98 CDM - Rodri (Spain)

98 CB - Rúben Dias (Portugal)

98 LB - Joško Gvardiol (Croatia)

98 CM - Frenkie De Jong (Netherlands)

98 CM - Nicolò Barella (Italy)

98 CM - Toni Kroos (Germany)

98 ST - Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

97 CAM - Dominik Szboszlai (Hungary)

97 RM - Bukayo Saka (England)

97 ST - Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia)

97 CB - Milan Škriniar (Slovakia)

96 CB - Berat Djimsiti (Albania)

96 CM - Marcel Sabitzer (Austria)

96 ST - Patrik Schick (Czech Republic)

96 ST - Rasmus Højlund (Denmark)

96 LWB - Filip Kostić (Serbia)

96 CM - Orkun Kökçü (Turkey)

96 CM - Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine)

95 CDM - Scott McTominay (Scotland)

94 LWB - Nicola Zalewski (Poland)

All the cards mentioned above have boosted traits and attributes (with high OVRs). The tradable versions of the cards will have high demand when they arrive in the in-game Market. Hence, lucky players looking for plenty of coins can trade them in the Market to fulfill their purpose.

Meanwhile, those who obtain the untradable UEFA Euro 2024 card variants can use them in their lineup to win more Division Rivals matches. Furthermore, with the Training Transfer feature now available in the title, players can use it to transfer the Training Levels from old cards to the EA FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 cards,

However, a lot of popular footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Bernardo Silva, Robert Lewandowski, and others don't feature in the list. Hence, players can expect EA Sports to announce those cards later on.