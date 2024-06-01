EA Sports introduces Training Transfer in EA FC Mobile

A few hours ago, Antwan and Tak from EA Sports announced the introduction of the long-awaited feature - Training Transfer in EA FC Mobile - on a live stream hosted on the title's Twitch and YouTube channels. Based on the announcement, the Training Transfer feature will be added following the monthly update scheduled to go live on June 3, 2024.

The news has greatly relieved millions of EA FC Mobile enthusiasts who eagerly wanted the developer to add the feature to the popular mobile football game.

How to use Training Transfer in EA FC Mobile?

Currently, players must use the same variant of a footballer to train a specific card in EA FC Mobile. To level up a card, they had to use the universal rank-up cards (81 GK Dudek for cards up to 89 OVR and 91 CDM Mascherano for cards with 90+ OVR). However, much to the players' relief, they can now use the Training Transfer feature.

Training Transfer in EA FC Mobile between two cards of the same rank (Image via YouTube/EA Sports FC Mobile)

As seen in the picture above, the 30 Training Levels were transferred from Patrick Vieira to Michael Ballack, except one. This shows that the Training Levels can be easily transferred from one card to another if they have the same rank or color (gold in this instance).

Training Transfer from a ranked to an unranked card (Image via YouTube/EA Sports FC Mobile)

Meanwhile, the picture above is a different example of the Training Transfer feature. If the Training Levels are transferred from a higher rank card to a lower-ranked card, the latter will only take the maximum points it can accumulate. In this case, the unranked Paolo Maldini card could only take up five Training Levels (or 500 XP) from the Jurgen Kohler card, which lost only one Training Level.

Additionally, Training Transfer Points will be charged every time a transfer is completed.

How is the introduction of Training Transfer in EA FC Mobile significant?

Despite being a popular feature in FIFA Mobile, players were appalled to learn that EA Sports had not introduced the Training Transfer in EA FC Mobile during its initial launch in September 2023. The frustration grew as players had to find the same cards in the game to rank up a player.

Meanwhile, beginners made the mistake of selling certain cards, wiping away their entire Training Points in the process. Hence, the upcoming change becomes a lot significant to many gamers worldwide.

While the Training Transfer feature has already become a hot topic of discussion among mobile gamers worldwide, they should not forget that the June update will also introduce the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24. The Ultimate Team of the Season 24 will feature some of the top-performing footballers across different leagues in Europe and the Mixed Leagues as well.

