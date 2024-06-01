List of all announced EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 cards

EA Sports officials Antwan and Tak recently announced the list of EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 cards in a livestream on the title's official Twitch and YouTube channels. The Ultimate Team of the Season 24 features the best-performing footballers in two teams - A and B. While Team A features the top footballers from the top European leagues, Team B houses Mixed League players.
Popular players, like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Jude Bellingham, are some of the notable names in the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24. While the list has been released, the UTOTS 24 chapter and player cards themselves will go live in the game on June 3, 2024.
Which footballers feature in the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24?
A total of 22 footballers from the top-rated leagues (Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue1) feature in Team A of EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24. Here's a look at all the announced players in Team A:
UTOTS 24 Team A
- 99 LW - Kylian Mbappe
- 99 ST - Erling Haaland
- 98 RW - Mohamed Salah
- 99 CM - Jude Bellingham
- 99 CM - Declan Rice
- 98 CM - Federico Valverde
- 99 LB - Grimaldo
- 99 CB - Virgil Van Dijk
- 98 CB - Nico Schlotterbeck
- 98 RB - Jeremie Frimpong
- 97 GK - Wojciech Szczęsny
- 99 LW - Vinicius Jr.
- 99 ST - Lautaro Marinez
- 99 LW - Rafael Leao
- 99 ST - Robert Lewandowski
- 99 LW - Phil Foden
- 99 RM - Savio
- 99 ST - Harry Kane
- 99 LB - Theo Hernandez
- 99 CAM - Jamal Musiala
- 99 LM - Aleksandr Golovin
- 99 CM - Evan Ferguson
Meanwhile, some world-class players from Mixed Leagues like Major League Soccer, Saudi Pro League, EFL Championship, Eredivise, Super Lig, and others feature in Team B. The squad is a perfect balance of veteran players and youngsters.
Here's a look at all the announced players in Team B:
UTOTS 24 Team B
- 98 LW - Ángel Di María
- 99 ST - Cristiano Ronaldo
- 99 RW - Lionel Messi
- 97 CM - Joey Veerman
- 97 CAM - Hans Vanaken
- 97 CM - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
- 97 LB - Wendell
- 97 CB - Toby Alderweirald
- 97 CB - Kalidou Koulibaly
- 97 RB - James Tavernier
- 97 GK - Fernando Muslera
All the cards mentioned above have 97+ ratings, making them rare items. Lucky gamers who get hold of the untradable variants can use them to win more Division Rivals matches and reach the FC Champion tier in FC Mobile quickly.
Meanwhile, players getting the tradable variants of the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 cards can trade them in the Market to gain plenty of profit.
