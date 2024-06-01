List of all announced EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 cards

EA Sports officials Antwan and Tak recently announced the list of EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 cards in a livestream on the title's official Twitch and YouTube channels. The Ultimate Team of the Season 24 features the best-performing footballers in two teams - A and B. While Team A features the top footballers from the top European leagues, Team B houses Mixed League players.

Popular players, like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Jude Bellingham, are some of the notable names in the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24. While the list has been released, the UTOTS 24 chapter and player cards themselves will go live in the game on June 3, 2024.

Which footballers feature in the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24?

UTOTS 24 Team A cards (Image via YouTube/EA Sports FC Mobile)

A total of 22 footballers from the top-rated leagues (Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue1) feature in Team A of EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24. Here's a look at all the announced players in Team A:

Trending

UTOTS 24 Team A

99 LW - Kylian Mbappe

99 ST - Erling Haaland

98 RW - Mohamed Salah

99 CM - Jude Bellingham

99 CM - Declan Rice

98 CM - Federico Valverde

99 LB - Grimaldo

99 CB - Virgil Van Dijk

98 CB - Nico Schlotterbeck

98 RB - Jeremie Frimpong

97 GK - Wojciech Szczęsny

99 LW - Vinicius Jr.

99 ST - Lautaro Marinez

99 LW - Rafael Leao

99 ST - Robert Lewandowski

99 LW - Phil Foden

99 RM - Savio

99 ST - Harry Kane

99 LB - Theo Hernandez

99 CAM - Jamal Musiala

99 LM - Aleksandr Golovin

99 CM - Evan Ferguson

UTOTS 24 Team B cards (Image via YouTube/EA Sports FC Mobile)

Meanwhile, some world-class players from Mixed Leagues like Major League Soccer, Saudi Pro League, EFL Championship, Eredivise, Super Lig, and others feature in Team B. The squad is a perfect balance of veteran players and youngsters.

Here's a look at all the announced players in Team B:

UTOTS 24 Team B

98 LW - Ángel Di María

99 ST - Cristiano Ronaldo

99 RW - Lionel Messi

97 CM - Joey Veerman

97 CAM - Hans Vanaken

97 CM - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

97 LB - Wendell

97 CB - Toby Alderweirald

97 CB - Kalidou Koulibaly

97 RB - James Tavernier

97 GK - Fernando Muslera

All the cards mentioned above have 97+ ratings, making them rare items. Lucky gamers who get hold of the untradable variants can use them to win more Division Rivals matches and reach the FC Champion tier in FC Mobile quickly.

Meanwhile, players getting the tradable variants of the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 24 cards can trade them in the Market to gain plenty of profit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback