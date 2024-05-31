All possible FC Mobile UTOTS players leaked: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and more

As the excitement grows for the official reveal of the FC Mobile UTOTS (Ultimate Team of the Season) cards on June 2, a reliable source, Artemii, has already leaked the full list of players on their X handle. Known for his consistently accurate FC Mobile leaks, Artemii's latest revelation features a mix of expected superstars and surprising choices.

The leaked list includes 33 players who will receive significant upgrades to their current TOTS (Team of the Season) cards, with ratings starting at 95.

This leak has caused a stir in the community, with many speculating about the potential in-game impact of these cards. The players are divided into two teams: Team A, with 22 players, will be released first, followed by Team B with 11.

The UTOTS cards will see at least a +2 rating increase from their TOTS versions, with some cards, like Erling Haaland's, expected to exceed a 99 rating.

Trending

FC Mobile UTOTS Cards Leaked: 33 Players Set to Shine with Ratings 95+

FC Mobile UTOTS roster will feature Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC community eagerly awaits the official confirmation and subsequent release of the FC Mobile UTOTS cards. The blend of predictable and surprising selections, along with the anticipated high ratings, ensures this event will be a significant highlight of the season.

Expand Tweet

The list of players includes notable names such as:

Toby Alderweireld Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Phil Foden Álex Grimaldo Harry Kane Lautaro Martínez Jamal Musiala Declan Rice Jude Bellingham Ángel Di María Jeremie Frimpong Erling Haaland Kalidou Koulibaly Kylian Mbappé Fernando Muslera Mohamed Salah Nico Schlotterbeck Federico Valverde Wojciech Szczęsny Virgil van Dijk Cristiano Ronaldo Evan Ferguson Aleksandr Golovin Theo Hernández Robert Lewandowski Lionel Messi Rafael Leão Sávio Moreira James Tavernier Hans Vanaken Joey Veerman Vinícius Jr. Wendell Borges

Among these, the presence of footballing giants like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, and Robert Lewandowski was anticipated and well-received by fans.

However, the inclusion of players such as Golovin and Ferguson has sparked discussions about their performances and merits for the FC Mobile UTOTS accolade. Despite the excitement, the absence of certain players has evoked some disappointment.

Notable exclusions like Florian Wirtz, Antonio Rüdiger, William Saliba, Serhou Guirassy, and Viktor Gyökeres have raised eyebrows, especially considering their stellar seasons. The selections are based on received votes, which explains some of the controversial omissions.

Expand Tweet

The leaked list, while exciting, is not yet officially confirmed by EA, and as such, fans are advised to take it with a pinch of salt. If Artemii's past record is anything to go by, however, the chances are high that this list will indeed reflect the official FC Mobile UTOTS lineup.

The impending release of these UTOTS cards promises to bring a fresh dynamic to FC Mobile gameplay. Players can look forward to building formidable squads with these highly-rated cards, enhancing their strategic options and overall gaming experience.

With the minimum rating set at 95 and the possibility of some cards reaching over 100, the UTOTS event is poised to be one of the most exciting periods in the FC Mobile calendar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback