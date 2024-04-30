Xavi, Ian Rush, and Franco Baresi leaked as FC Mobile TOTS Icons chapter player rewards

The EA FC fan-favorite Team of the Season (TOTS) event is now in full swing, and leaked player rewards from the FC Mobile TOTS Icons chapter have surfaced on social media. The event kicked off yesterday (April 29, 2024), unveiling its initial set of Icons featuring EPL legends Patrick Vieira, Ricardo Carvalho, and Kenny Dalglish.

Reliable FC Mobile source @Sappurit, renowned for accurate leaks, has today shared that boosted icon cards of Ian Rush (ST), Xavi Hernández (CM), and Franco Baresi (CB) would be the rewards for the latest "TOTS Icons" chapter of the ongoing event.

Another FC Mobile leaker, @Artemii4fifa, confirmed the FC Mobile TOTS Icons chapter rewards along with their attribute summaries. All cards will be available once all nine missions in all three chapters are completed.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from X/Sappurit and X/Artemii4fifa, please take this information with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation.

Leaks hint at special versions of Xavi, Rush, and Baresi arriving as FC Mobile TOTS Icons chapter rewards

The latest version of FC Mobile has seen a complete overhaul of the Icons roster, enabling EA Sports to introduce more special versions of legendary Icon players into the game.

Each Icon player now has a single base version, creating space for boosted cards throughout the year, including promotions such as TOTS, TOTY, Centurions, and Lunar New Year.

Following the release of Vieira, Dalglish, and Carvalho, speculation is now rife that three additional Icons, namely Xavi, Rush, and Baresi, would be joining the Icons roster of the FC Mobile TOTS promo.

What will FC Mobile TOTS Icon Ian Rush look like?

Speculated TOTS Icon Ian Rush attributes in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

Rumors suggest that the TOTS Icon Ian Rush card would boast a 96-rated overall (OVR) rating. With a remarkable 99 Shooting attribute in this special card, the legendary Welsh footballer, widely esteemed as one of the finest strikers in history, becomes an ideal attacking option for players keen on executing frequent Power Shots during matches.

A trained and ranked-up version of this Ian Rush item promises to be an exceptional asset for any Club Team. His stats are as follows:

Pace:91

Shooting: 99

Passing: 74

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 46

Physical: 84

Traits - Rainbow Skill, Finesse Shot, Power Header, Outside Foot Shot

Stamina - 4.5 Stars

Skill Moves - 2 Stars

Weak foot - 4 Stars

If these stats and traits are accurate, this FC Mobile TOTS Icon item will be a formidable attacking asset during H2H and VS Attack division rival matches, particularly for those who favor scoring through long shots.

What will FC Mobile TOTS Icon Xavi Hernández look like?

Speculated TOTS Icon Xavi attributes in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

If the rumors hold true, the TOTS Icon Xavi Hernández in FC Mobile is anticipated to be a standout CM item. With a reported 96-OVR rating, this card is expected to feature 100 Passing, one of the highest ratings in the game.

As a World Cup-winning deep-lying playmaker, Xavi is revered as one of the finest central midfielders in football history, and this Team of the Season card serves as a fitting tribute by EA Sports to the Spanish maestro. Here are the speculated stats:

Pace:86

Shooting: 80

Passing: 100

Dribbling: 97

Defending: 73

Physical: 71

Traits - Rainbow Skill, Playmaker, Outside Foot Shot, Team Player

Stamina - 4.5 Stars

Skill Moves - 4 Stars

Weak foot - 4 Stars

Given the scarcity of quality central midfielders in the game, this FC Mobile TOTS Icon card could prove to be a superb addition to any Club Team.

What will FC Mobile TOTS Icon Franco Baresi look like?

Speculated FC Mobile TOTS Icon Baresi attributes (Image via EA Sports)

With an 88-Pace rating, Baresi's rumored 96-OVR TOTS item emerges as one of the premier center-back options in the pace-dominated FC Mobile meta.

The legendary Italian footballer, celebrated as one of the greatest defenders of all time, receives a fitting tribute with this special card. His prospect stats are as follows:

Pace:88

Shooting: 49

Passing: 77

Dribbling: 81

Defending: 101

Physical: 91

Traits - Rainbow Skill, Dives Into Tackles, Long Passer, Team Player

Stamina - 4.5 Stars

Skill Moves - 2 Stars

Weak foot - 3 Stars

If these stats and traits prove accurate, this FC Mobile TOTS Icon item will indeed establish itself as a valuable defensive asset during H2H and VS Attack division rival matches, particularly for those who prioritize one-on-one tackling.