When is FC Mobile Team of the Season (TOTS) 24 releasing on live servers?

EA Sports has officially announced the arrival of FC Mobile Team of the Season (TOTS) 24. Fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting this big event, which will kick off on global servers very soon. The developers have hinted at some awesome rewards, including special TOTS cards that will drive fans wild.

Reliable FC Mobile informant @Sappurit (X handle,) renowned for his spot-on leaks, has once again come through with insider information, divulging key dates and enticing reward details for the upcoming FC Mobile TOTS 24 extravaganza.

Let's delve deeper into the event's itinerary, as outlined by the FC Mobile developers and leakers.

Note: This article is partially speculative, based on leaks from X/Sappurit.

When is FC Mobile Team of the Season 24 officially going live?

Mark your calendars, for the FC Mobile TOTS 24 spectacle is slated to unfold over a 46-day marathon, commencing on April 29 and ending on June 13, 2024.

As confirmed by the FC Mobile devs, the event's grand inauguration is scheduled to grace our handheld screens precisely on April 29, 2024, at 12:00 AM UTC / 5:30 AM IST (Monday), unleashing a tidal wave of gaming euphoria.

Provided below is the detailed information on the event calendar and chapters of FC Mobile Team of The Season 24, as per the leaker Sappurit.

Team of the Season (TOTS) 24 Event Calendar:

April 29, 2024: EPL

May 09, 2024: Bundesliga

May 16, 2024: Ligue 1

May 23, 2024: LaLiga

May 30, 2024: Serie A TIM

Team of the Season (TOTS) 24 Event Chapters:

Chapter 1: Main

Daily Warmup

Milestones

Chapter 2: Icons Shootout

Chapter 3: Arena

Weekly Games

Exchanges

Milestones

Chapter 4: EPL

Chapter 5: Bundesliga

Chapter 6: Ligue 1

Chapter 7: Serie A TIM

Chapter 8: UTOTS

With the stage set and the countdown underway, FC Mobile players worldwide are gearing up to embark on a gaming odyssey like never before.

FC Mobile Team of the Season pre-event rewards

The TOTS promo will replace the ongoing Centurions event promo in the game. Till the event kickstarts on April 29, the following pre-event rewards are being distributed to all players on login, to boost up the TOTS hype:

Day 1 (April 25): 1,500,000 Coins

Day 2 (April 26): 1,250 Gems

Day 3 (April 27): 88-95 OVR Centurions Player

Day 4 (April 28): 91 OVR URP Mascherano

Day 5 (April 29): 91 OVR TOTS Jonathan Clauss

Team of the Season has always been one of the biggest hits of the EA Sports franchise. Akin to the previous years, FC Mobile Team of the Season (TOTS) 24 too prepares to redefine this new edition of the game.