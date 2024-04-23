List of all announced FC Mobile Centurions Team 4 cards

EA Sports revealed the FC Mobile Centurions Team 4 cards earlier today, on April 24, 2024. This announcement came through their official X and Instagram accounts, following the successful releases of Team 1, Team 2, and Team 3 in the past weeks. These new cards will join the FC Mobile lineup on April 25th (Thursday), right after the weekly reset.

The introduction of Centurions cards has sparked a frenzy among gamers, who have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to acquire boosted versions of their favorite footballers from their favorite clubs.

With the unveiling of FC Mobile Centurions Team 4, EA Sports aims to address this anticipation and deliver an unparalleled mobile football experience surpassing previous iterations of the Centurions promo.

Which footballers have their cards featuring in the FC Mobile Centurions Team 4?

EA Sports has unveiled a total of 10 cards for Team 4, each representing a different position on the pitch. Players can obtain these coveted cards through various means, including completing missions in Centurions chapters, opening packs, or engaging in exchanges.

This accessibility ensures that players of all levels can add these formidable assets to their collection. Let's take a closer look at the announced FC Mobile Centurions Team 4 cards:

97 - RB - Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) 96 - LB - Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

(Liverpool) 95 - GK - Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg)

(Wolfsburg) 95 - CM - Luis Alberto (Lazio)

(Lazio) 94 - LW - Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) 93 - CDM - Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen)

(Bayer Leverkusen) 93 - RW - Marco Asensio (PSG)

(PSG) 92 - GK - Anthony Lopes (Lyon)

(Lyon) 90 - ST - Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough)

(Middlesbrough) 89 - ST - Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari)

You can grab these cards by completing missions, opening packs, or performing exchanges in Centurions chapters. They're available until the end of the season in September 2024.

These cards come with boosted stats, so you can slot them into your main lineup. This could give you a better shot at reaching the FC Champion rank in Division Rivals mode for the new season.

Which footballers featured in the FC Mobile Centurions Team 1, 2, and 3?

Commenced on April 4, 2024, the Centurions event is a tribute to footballers who have dedicated their lives to a particular club in terms of loyalty. They significantly boast record figures and stats attached to their careers.

Here's a look at the previously announced FC Mobile Centurions cards:

Team 1:

97 - CB - Sergio Ramos

97 - RW - Neymar Jr.

96 - CAM - Marco Reus

96 - CM - Gavi

95 - CB - Eder Militao

95 - ST - Jamie Vardy

94 - CM - Ander Herrera

94 - RW - Anderson Talisca

94 - GK - Joe Hart

93 - ST - Radamel Falcao

92 - CM - Florian Neuhaus

92 - ST - Wout Weghorst

91 - LM - Spanish footballer

90 - ST - Cristhian Stuani

88 - LM - Rory Mckenzie

Team 2:

97 - CM - Luka Modric

97 - GK - Marc André Ter Stegen

96 - IST - Karim Benzema

95 - LW - Marcus Rashford

95 - CM - Khéphren Thuram

94 - GK - Jordan Pickford

94 - RB - James Tavernier

93 - CM - Joelinton

92 - CDM - Callum McGregor

89 - CM - Adam Armstrong

89 - CM - Matt Grimes

88 - CM - Alan Browne

Team 3:

97 - CAM - Thomas Müller

96 - CB - Thigo Silva

95 - ST - Olivier Giroud

95 - CAM - Lorenzo Pellegrini

94 - CM - Pascal Gross

94 - CB - Makoto Hasebe

94 - CDM - Manuel Locatelli

93 - LW - Timo Werner

92 - CM - Benjamin Bourigeaud

91 - CB - Alessandro Buongiorno

89 - CB - Brendan Chardonnet

88 - LB - Lewis Stevenson

Currently, all new FC Mobile Centurions cards are in high demand. Players willing to obtain tradeable variants of the cards can trade them on the FC Mobile market, gaining a significant profit in the process.