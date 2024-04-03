Find Centurions chapter in FC Mobile Centurions promo: How to play mini-game, all rewards, and more

Earlier today, Antwan and Tak from EA Sports hosted a live stream revealing details of the Find Centurions Chapter in FC Mobile Centurions promo. Based on their announcement, this will be the final chapter in the upcoming Centurions promo but will be available when it goes live in the title on April 4, 2024. The promo offers great Milestone rewards that require players to complete laps in the mini-game by collecting Scout Points through daily matches.

How to collect Scout Points and progress in the mini-game in the Find Centurions Chapter in FC Mobile Centurions promo

The mini-game returns to FC Mobile after a long gap. You can roll a dice and move along the board (20 tiles in total). While a roll costs 50 Scouting Points, each tile offers a specific reward.

You must play daily matches to get the Scout Points and progress in the mini-game. Here's a look at the various matches that you can play to collect Scout Points as rewards:

Play VS Attack match: Win - 40, Draw - 20, and Loss - 10

Play Head to Head match: Win - 60, Draw - 30, and Loss - 15

Play against AI: Win - 10

Furthermore, those who complete the daily exchange (available in the chapter) will also get 100 Scout Points. You can also watch ads to get additional Scout Points.

What are the Milestone rewards in the Find Centurions chapter in FC Mobile Centurions promo?

Similar to the Winter Wildcards promo, multiple Milestone rewards have been added to the Find Centurions chapter in FC Mobile Centurions promo.

Here's a look at the Milestone rewards up for grabs in the Find Centurions chapter:

Reward 1 - Complete one lap to get Gems

Reward 2 - Complete three laps to get either 200k Coins or a 91 OVR Mascherano Universal Rank up Card by spending 500 FC points or 5k Gems

Reward 3 - Complete five laps to get Gems

Reward 4 - Complete eight laps to get a random pull of 91-97 OVR Centurions card (Untradable)

Reward 5 - Complete 11 laps to get Gems

Reward 6 - Complete 14 laps to get either 500k Coins or a random pull of 91-97 OVR Centurions card (Untradable) by spending 1000 FC points or 10k Gems

Reward 7 - Complete 18 laps to get a random pull of 94+ OVR Centurions card (Untradable)

Those lucky enough to bag high OVR Centurions player cards can use them in their main lineup to reach FC Champion in the Division Rivals mode matches.

