What are the new Milestone rewards in FC Mobile Winter Wildcards

The season of Winter is thoroughly celebrated in FC Mobile with the introduction of the Winter Wildcards promo. The promo has already become a massive hit among millions of gamers worldwide who log into the title daily to get their hands on stunning rewards like cards, coins, tokens, and other items. To build on it, EA Sports announced the addition of new Milestone Rewards in the promo.

The news of the arrival of new Milestone Rewards has naturally created a great deal of buzz among FC Mobile enthusiasts.

New Winter Wildcards Milestone Rewards can be redeemed for free in FC Mobile

As mentioned earlier, EA Sports has added two new Milestone Rewards in FC Mobile's Winter Wildcards promo. The new Milestone Rewards have been added beside the existing ones in the Master Road chapter.

Players completing each of the two Milestones will be offered three options from which they can choose a reward.

New Winter Wildcards Milestone Rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the new Milestone Rewards, their requirements, and options:

Milestone Reward 4: Complete the Master Road path 18 times

Option 1 - Random 86-95 OVR Mixed Version Player x3

Option 2 - Random 85-95 OVR Mixed Version Player x2

Option 3 - 3x Universal 81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek and 1,800,000 Coins

Milestone Reward 5: Complete the Master Road path 24 times

Option 1 - Random 89-95 OVR Mixed Version Player x1

Option 2 - Random 87-95 OVR Mixed Version Player x1

Option 3 - 1x Universal 91 OVR CDM Mascherano and 3,000,000 Coins

Meanwhile, you may want to learn about the existing Milestones you need to complete before you can participate and claim the new Milestone Rewards in FC Mobile. Here's a look at the existing Milestone Rewards, their requirements, and options:

Milestone Reward 1: Complete the Master Road path three times

Option 1 - 88 OVR CM Saul

Option 2 - 88 OVR RM Junya Ito

Option 3 - 2x Universal 81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek and 2,000,000 Coins

Milestone Reward 2: Complete the Master Road path 16 times

Option 1 - 90 OVR CB Milan Skriniar

Option 2 - 90 OVR ST Santiago Gimenez

Option 3 - 1x Universal 91 OVR CDM Mascherano and 5,000,000 Coins

Milestone Reward 3: Complete the Master Road path 12 times

Option 1 - 92 OVR LW Diogo Jota

Option 2 - 92 OVR CDM Aurelien Tchouameni

Option 3 - 2x Universal 91 OVR CDM Mascherano and 10,000,000 Coins

How to get Winter Wildcards Tokens in FC Mobile

Master Road path in Winter Wildcards promo (Image via EA Sports)

Collecting Winter Wildcards tokens in FC Mobile is the only way to progress through the Master Road path and then claim the Milestone Rewards. You can accumulate these tokens daily from the Main Chapter (by completing two Skill Games and one Match) and by watching advertisement videos from the Master Road chapter itself.

However, progressing through the Master Road path depends entirely on luck, as you can progress randomly on each turn (costs 10 tokens).