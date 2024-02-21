Top 5 beginner FC Mobile mistakes to avoid

EA Sports introduced FC Mobile as the rebranded version of FIFA Mobile in September 2023. Since then, the title has witnessed millions of gamers flocking to play its new events and matches, with thousands joining daily. However, many make multiple mistakes and fail to rectify them on time, hindering their growth in the game.

Avoiding these basic mistakes can help beginners achieve the best results and build a better team faster.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's views.

What are the mistakes that FC Mobile beginners must avoid to become a pro?

5) Not playing Division Rivals matches

Division Rivals mode in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

Throughout the years, Division Rivals has been one of the most useful ways to build an in-game career in FIFA Mobile (now FC Mobile). In the ongoing version, gamers can play three modes - VS Attack, Head to Head, and Manager mode. However, many beginners avoid playing the Division Rivals matches. They should try out the different modes to learn more about the game.

While VS Attack can help a beginner get accustomed to the art of attacking, Head to Head will help them master the entire game. Meanwhile, the Manager mode will help them learn new tactics. Ranking up in each mode will help gamers face tougher opponents, making them stronger in the long run.

4) Neglecting playing events to claim rewards

Snippet from EA Sports' livestream focusing on upcoming Honourable Mentions chapter (Image via YouTube/EA Sports)

EA Sports introduces new events to elevate a player's football gaming experience. Each event requires one to play various skill games and matches (against AI or other users), complete exchanges, while offering stunning rewards.

However, many beginners don't play these events or collect event rewards, which stops them from growing faster in-game. For example, beginners joining in February 2024 can play the upcoming FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honorable Mentions chapter, complete the required exchanges, and get hold of great TOTY player cards.

3) Not understanding how the Market works

The current Market in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

The Market in FC Mobile acts as the Box of Pandora for players in FC Mobile. It unlocks at Level 10 and helps players gain access to all tradeable cards (based on the coins one possesses).

Beginners must understand that the new cards introduced in a new event have a higher value, which decreases with time. They can wait a few days before purchasing a new card.

Meanwhile, they must keep an eye out for new player exchanges, which increase the demand for low-level cards. Beginners can sell these cards and gain great profit from the in-game Market.

2) Not using skill moves

Skill Moves List (Image via EA Sports)

Every pro player of the EA Sports FC 24 Mobile variant uses skill moves to their advantage, something many beginners fail to do. While on the ball, one can easily swipe the Sprint button in a particular direction to perform a designated skill.

Every card has its skill level and beginners must try, assign, and change the skill moves beneficial for them. Players can unlock a skill move by spending 1000 in the store. 15 skill moves are available in the game, while four (except a player's own skill move) can be assigned at a time.

1) Making the wrong use of Universal Rank-up cards

Ranking up a player in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has introduced a new player card rank-up system in FC Mobile. Every player card, irrespective of their OVR, requires Universal Rank-up cards to rank up. While cards until 89 OVR require an 81 OVR GK Universal Dudek card to rank up, 90+ OVR require a 91 OVR CDM Universal Mascherano card.

Here's a look at how card rank-up works in the rebranded title:

Rank 1 - Use one Universal Rank-up cards

Rank 2 - Use one Universal Rank-up cards

Rank 3 - Use two Universal Rank-up cards

Rank 4 - Use five Universal Rank-up cards

Rank 5 - Use ten Universal Rank-up cards

Beginners must avoid wrongly using the Universal rank-up cards, as this will obstruct them from training a player in the main lineup, further hindering their performance.