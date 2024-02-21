A few hours ago, Antwan and Tak from EA Sports hosted a livestream on YouTube and revealed some details about the upcoming FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honourable Mentions chapter. During the broadcast, the duo announced 18 cards for the game, featuring footballers who missed out on a place in the UTOTY 24.

The news has already created a lot of buzz, and many players are wondering about the identities of the footballers featured in the much-anticipated Honourable Mentions chapter.

Which footballers have made it to the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honourable Mentions?

The ongoing FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo has achieved great success. It is one of the most played promos since the title's inception in September 2023. Its final chapter - Honourable Mentions - contains cards of 18 footballers who performed brilliantly for their respective clubs last year.

Here's a look at all FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honourable Mentions cards:

97 OVR - RW - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

96 OVR - ST - Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

96 OVR - CAM - Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

96 OVR - LW - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (SSC Napoli)

96 OVR - LW - Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)

95 OVR - CM - Fede Valverde (Real Madrid)

95 OVR - CB - William Saliba (Arsenal)

95 OVR - CAM - Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

95 OVR - ST - Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

95 OVR - CB - Kim Min Jae (Bayern Munich)

94 OVR - RB - Trent Alexander Arnold (Liverpool)

94 OVR - CM - Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

94 OVR - GK - Ederson (Manchester City)

94 OVR - CAM - Julian Brandt (Borussia Dormund)

94 OVR - RB - Jesus Navas (Sevilla)

93 OVR - RW - Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)

93 OVR - CB - Dante (OGC Nice)

93 OVR - CDM - Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)

All these cards possess boosted attributes, making them rare. Hence, those lucky enough to get hold of them can trade them in the EA FC Mobile Market to garner massive profits.

However, players looking to build a great team and win more Division Rivals matches in H2H, VS Attack, and Manager Modes can keep the Honorable Mentions cards and use them in their main lineup.

When will the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honourable Mentions chapter be unlocked?

The FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honourable Mentions chapter has remained locked since the TOTY 24 promo appeared in the title on January 25, 2024. However, EA Sports will unlock it on February 22, 2024.

Based on the announcement by Antwan and Tak, the chapter will contain multiple exchanges and rewards.

Snippet from EA Sports' latest livestream highlighting FC Mobile TOTY 24 Honourable Mentions chapter (Image via YouTube/ EA Sports FC Mobile)

When the Honourable Mentions chapter gets unlocked, the developer will remove the ongoing EA FC 24 Lunar New Year promo. Hence, players must collect the rewards from the promo as soon as they can.